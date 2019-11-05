CHESTERTON — The town of Chesterton apparently will have a new clerk-treasurer.
Courtney Udvare, a Democrat, was on course to defeat Republican incumbent Stephanie Kuziela.
"I’m really excited. It’s an honor to be supported by so many people in the community,’’ Udvare said.
Udvare, 34, has been director of the Westville-New Durham Township Public Library for the past 8-years
She felt having the support of local police officers and firefighters along with Kuziela’s mistake costing the town about $800,000 in 2017 worked in her favor.
Kuziela, 31, said the town didn’t collect as much revenue that year because of her applying a property tax levy lower than what should have be used for calculating property tax bills.
She said more checks and balances were later added to prevent another mistake like that from happening again.
Kuziela also said the impact of her mistake was reduced with help from cash reserves she started building up in several departments prior to the revenue shortfall.
"Obviously, we’re disappointed. I’ve been honored to serve the town for the last 10-years and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished,’’ she said.
She took over in 2014 after longtime clerk-treasurer Gayle Polakowski retired mid-term.
Previously, she was the administrative assistant for town manager Bernie Doyle.
Kuziela also felt the endorsement Udvare had from the emergency responders was a factor in the outcome.
Udvare said she plans to improve on the recent changes Kuziela claimed to have made to increase the efficiency of the office.
"The internal controls weren’t put into place fast enough and people just wanted a change," Udvare said. "I do wish her luck in all of her future endeavors, though,’’ Udvare said.