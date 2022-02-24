Ukraine invasion fuels partisan debate in the Region

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., is calling for the United States to stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and "lethal aid" in the wake of Thursday's invasion by Russia.

"Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefited countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II," Young said in a prepared statement.

"American strength and leadership in this moment is critical," he said. "The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., a Democrat, who is seeking to unseat Young during this year's elections, challenged Young's track record when it comes to Russia.

"When I'm Indiana's next U.S. senator, I promise never to shake the hand of a U.S. president who adores dictators," McDermott said in a social media post that includes photos of former President Trump shaking hands with Putin and a smiling Young separately posing with Trump.

"When will Indiana @SenToddYoung finally denounce Trump's praise for the man who started this war?" McDermott wrote.

The invasion sparked the same type of partisan bickering on regional social media pages Thursday morning, with Republicans and Democrats blaming each other's parties for fueling and/or supporting Russia's aggression.

The Chicago-Gary-Kenosha metropolitan region has the third largest Ukrainian American population in the country at 45,873, according to Améredia, which bills itself as a multicultural advertising, marketing and public relations firm specializing in reaching diverse ethnic groups nationwide.

Illinois has the fifth-largest Ukrainian American population among states, the group said.

Catholic Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, issued a statement Thursday morning saying, "The people of the Archdiocese of Chicago stand with our brothers and sisters suffering under attack in Ukraine."

"Most of us know war in Europe from the stories of our parents and grandparents, from history portrayed in films and books," he said. "This attack on a peaceful, sovereign nation is a sad reminder that the work of peace is never over."

"Please pray with me for the safety of all now under fire and for those in other nations fearful the war in Ukraine may overspread their borders," Cupich said. "I have asked that prayers for peace in Ukraine be added to all Masses in the Archdiocese of Chicago."

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., joined in on the partisan one-upmanship Thursday by releasing a prepared statement that read, "Though I hoped the administration would proactively shut down Russian energy assets such as Nord Stream 2 to deter further aggression as a majority of Senators voted to do, Putin and his cronies must now be punished with severe economic consequences for their unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

"The U.S. must unleash independent American energy production to lessen the pain of rising fuel prices on Americans, and the U.S. must be watchful to avoid endangering U.S. troops by involving them further in this volatile situation," Braun said.

While oil prices reportedly surged in the wake of the Russian invasion, the increase had not showed up at gas pumps across the state by early Thursday afternoon, according to an online gas price site operated by AAA.

The price for a gallon of gasoline in the state was at $3.365 Thursday, which is only slightly higher than a week prior, the AAA site says.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, a Ukrainian-born American, also joined her party's criticism of the Democratic administration, saying its lack of leadership and strategy, "puts our great country and our allies in danger."

She asked Americans to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for peace and "freedom against evil."

"They are fighting this war not just for them, but for all of us," Spartz said.

Young went on to say, "Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast."

"Leaders of the free world must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world," he said. "With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means — both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing. The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place."

