Unemployed Hoosiers shouldn't count on receiving $400 weekly assistance promised by Trump

"We have not made final, final decisions on the latest executive orders that came out of the president's office last weekend," Holcomb said.

"This is a lot of new guidance and there's still some questions still up in the air before we make final decisions."

Fred Payne, commissioner of Indiana's Department of Workforce Development, said he's constantly been on the phone since last week with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency trying to figure out how Indiana should distribute what technically are disaster relief funds through the state's unemployment insurance program, as required by Trump's memo.

"Right now, Indiana, just like all of the other states, we're not in any position to give any definitive answers on just how that will look and how it plays out," Payne said.

"The one thing that we do know for sure is that this will require us to create a new system — yet again."

DWD already created a parallel system to Indiana's regular unemployment system earlier this year to deliver Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to tens of thousands of "gig" workers, and other irregularly employed Hoosiers, made eligible for unemployment benefits due to COVID-19.