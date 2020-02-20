Union Township voters asked to back referendum

VALPARAISO — Union Township voters will be asked May 5 to continue a tax increase they previously granted Union Township School Corp. for operating costs.

School Superintendent John Hunter said if voters reject the proposal, the district would have to reduce spending by $1.2 million.

The school district’s referendum asks voters to impose a property tax rate not to exceed 21 cents per $100 assessed valuation for “funding academic and educationally related programs, managing class sizes, and attracting and retaining teacher and staff for the children.”

Since 2014, the school district has imposed the maximum 22-cent tax rate three times, in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to a school district newsletter sent out this month. The new referendum would lower the maximum rate by a penny.

The Union Township School Board approved the new referendum last week. The Porter County Election Board approved it Tuesday.

The newsletter cited a March 2019 study on education funding and teacher compensation in Indiana. The state lags its neighbors, and most other states, in funding for public education, the study said.

