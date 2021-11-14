Unprecedented Indiana legislative session finally ends Monday

Perhaps the most unusual legislative session in Indiana history finally will end Monday after an unprecedented 363 days.

The Indiana House and Senate didn't meet on each of those days, of course. But they also did not adjourn for the year as they usually do in early spring.

Instead, by refusing to adjourn, legislative leaders retained the ability to bring lawmakers back to the Statehouse as needed — without having to rely on the governor calling a special session — until reaching Monday's statutory adjournment deadline.

The Legislature won't be out of session for long. The 2022 Indiana General Assembly is due to convene at noon Region time Tuesday for its annual ceremonial start, followed by daily meetings running from early January to a scheduled adjournment on March 14.

The primary reason for this year's extended session was the need for the General Assembly to complete the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state's nine U.S. House districts, 100 Indiana House districts, and 50 Senate districts to account for population shifts identified by the 2020 U.S. Census, and to ensure each type of district contains a nearly equal number of inhabitants.

That work typically is finished prior to the Legislature's usual odd-year adjournment deadline of April 29.