Unprecedented Indiana legislative session finally ends Monday

Perhaps the most unusual legislative session in Indiana history finally will end Monday after an unprecedented 363 days.
The Indiana House and Senate didn't meet on each of those days, of course. But they also did not adjourn for the year as they usually do in early spring.
Instead, by refusing to adjourn, legislative leaders retained the ability to bring lawmakers back to the Statehouse as needed — without having to rely on the governor calling a special session — until reaching Monday's statutory adjournment deadline.
The Legislature won't be out of session for long. The 2022 Indiana General Assembly is due to convene at noon Region time Tuesday for its annual ceremonial start, followed by daily meetings running from early January to a scheduled adjournment on March 14.
The primary reason for this year's extended session was the need for the General Assembly to complete the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state's nine U.S. House districts, 100 Indiana House districts, and 50 Senate districts to account for population shifts identified by the 2020 U.S. Census, and to ensure each type of district contains a nearly equal number of inhabitants.
That work typically is finished prior to the Legislature's usual odd-year adjournment deadline of April 29.
But data processing delays at the U.S. Census Bureau tied to the COVID-19 pandemic postponed until mid-August the release of the detailed population counts needed for redistricting.
Hoosier lawmakers then returned to the Statehouse over a three week period in late September and early October to evaluate, debate, and ultimately adopt the new district boundaries crafted by Republican leaders in each chamber.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the House Enrolled Act 1581 redistricting plan into law on Oct. 4. The new districts will be in effect for all congressional and state legislative elections between 2022 and 2031.
But redistricting wasn't the only reason the Legislature opted not to adjourn on its typical timeline this year.
GOP civil war
A low-level civil war between GOP legislators and the GOP governor over COVID-19 issues left each side unwilling to cede power to the other.
In fact, Holcomb currently is entangled in a lawsuit against Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, and House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, that's pending at the Indiana Supreme Court over whether the General Assembly has the authority to convene itself during a statewide emergency, or if the power to call a special session rests solely with the governor.
The dispute stems from the objections repeatedly voiced by some Republican lawmakers to Holcomb's use last year of temporary face mask mandates, business closures, and other measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 prior to the development of COVID-19 vaccines.
They claimed Holcomb exceeded his emergency powers by imposing such restrictions and successfully pushed for enactment of House Enrolled Act 1123 — over the governor's veto — to ensure the General Assembly always can return to the Statehouse for an "emergency session" and rescind similar executive actions proclaimed by a future governor.
Ironically, the COVID-19 public health emergency initially declared by Holcomb after the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Indiana on March 6, 2020, remains in effect some 20 months later because the Legislature, while continuing to grumble about it, so far has declined to actually overturn the governor's emergency declaration.
COVID-19 dominates
Indeed, COVID-19 issues dominated the 2021 General Assembly that started Nov. 17, 2020, with an Organization Day debate in the House over whether lawmakers would be required to wear face masks in the chamber to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On a party-line vote, Republican representatives rejected the proposed mask mandate, leaving face masks "strongly recommended" for members of both the House and the Senate, which did not engage in a similar mask rule debate.
A holiday surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, however, spurred legislative leaders to rethink their COVID-19 prevention protocols when lawmakers began meeting regularly on Jan. 4, 2021.
The House, for example, relocated from its usual chamber in the Statehouse to a large conference room in the adjacent Indiana Government Center South building to ensure members, whether masked or unmasked, were sitting at least 6 feet apart in accordance with federal and state social distancing guidelines.
The Senate maintained social distancing by stashing about half its members in the upstairs gallery usually reserved for the general public to observe Senate proceedings, while Hoosiers were advised to watch the Legislature on an internet livestream.
Lawmakers also met earlier and later than usual, both in committee and on the floor, to give extra time for desks, tables and other surfaces to be cleaned between meetings.
Tall plexiglass panels surrounded designated speaking areas to prevent droplets potentially infected with COVID-19 from landing on other lawmakers.
In the end, the prevention measures largely worked and the General Assembly did not have a mass outbreak of COVID-19, contrary to the expectations of many lawmakers at the beginning of the year.
Though the Indiana legislative session still was suspended the week of Jan. 18 after supporters of Republican President Donald Trump falsely warned attacks on state capitols, similar to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, were imminent ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of Democratic President Joe Biden.
"It's been a tough year. Everything about it has been strange and challenging," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
Bipartisan budget
Despite it all, the General Assembly managed to approve an overwhelmingly bipartisan state budget that spends some $38 billion during the two-year period that began July 1, or approximately $2 billion more than the spending plans considered by the House and Senate earlier in the four-month regular legislative session.
The additional money came from federal aid provided directly to Indiana through Biden’s American Rescue Plan, along with increased state tax revenue, particularly sales taxes, linked to Hoosiers spending their American Rescue Plan stimulus checks.
"Thank God for the American Rescue Plan and thank God for Joe Biden," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary. "If it wasn’t for the American Rescue Plan we wouldn’t be able to make the investments that we're making today."
Under the plan, Indiana elementary and high schools are receiving a $1.03 billion, or 9.1%, increase in student tuition support compared to the previous state budget, pushing school funding over $8 billion a year for the first time in state history.
In Northwest Indiana, the plan provides $400 million to reconstruct the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County, approximately $15 million for a new state police post in Lowell, and $1.2 million for the second phase of a study sought by Melton looking at how to turn Gary’s Buffington Harbor into an intermodal shipping facility, given its links to nearby water, air, rail and highway connections.
The budget also creates a $550 million capital reserve account that can be used to construct a new state archives building, new state park inns at Potato Creek and Prophetstown, cyber security infrastructure, and a new deaf and blind school campus, while setting aside another $900 million for unspecified future state infrastructure projects.
It appropriates $250 million in federal aid for broadband internet expansion, $160 million for water infrastructure grants, $70 million to improve the Law Enforcement Training Academy, $60 million for trails, $50 million for a new swine barn at the Indiana State Fair, $25 million for land conservation, $20 million to complete the modernization of Department of Revenue tax software, and $10 million to help communities purchase police body cameras, among other line items.
"Can you imagine what that's going to do to Indiana, and to our communities, to have that kind of infrastructure and those kinds of transformational projects all going on at the same time? It's going to be phenomenal, and it's going to set us apart from other states," said Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at a May 13 event in Merrillville.