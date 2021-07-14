'Unprecedented' state revenue growth triggers tax refund for Hoosiers

"Thanks to everyone's diligent approach, including a bullish private sector, Indiana is positioned to begin the 2022 state fiscal year in a strong financial position that will benefit Hoosiers for years to come," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The State Budget Agency currently projects Indiana will close its new budget year on June 30, 2022, with a $657.1 million annual surplus and a $3.2 billion budget reserve.

That could change, however, if the Republican-controlled General Assembly next year decides to use part of the windfall to further prepay Indiana's teacher pension obligations, reduce state debt, fund other state needs, or cut tax rates.

"Indiana's already provided record funding for our K-12 schools and a fully funded infrastructure improvement plan on top of paying down debt, so this taxpayer refund is well-deserved," Huston said.

"As I've said before, we're going to jump at the chance to explore sustainable tax cuts and reforms next session. It's critical for us to build on this record-breaking momentum and continue to do what's right by taxpayers."

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a member of the State Budget Committee, said even though the state's financial status is good, many Hoosier families aren't doing as well.