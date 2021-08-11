Unvaccinated Hoosiers at risk as new Indiana COVID-19 cases surge past 2,500 a day

State data show Northwest Indiana is doing better than many other regions of the state for minimizing the spread of the virus and its vaccination rate.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties all currently are rated "yellow" on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Altogether, 40 of Indiana's 92 counties are yellow, while 43 are "orange" for approaching high spread, and eight southern Indiana counties are in the highest-possible "red" category, up from one red county last week and none in the previous six months.

Randolph County in east-central Indiana is the sole county to still have the best-possible "blue" rating for low COVID-19 spread, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Data show about half the residents of most Northwest Indiana zip codes are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — well below the 70-80% vaccination rate experts say is needed to achieve "herd immunity," but well above vaccination rates elsewhere in the state.