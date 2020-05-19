UPDATE: Beach reopenings challenged by coronavirus and erosion

There is only about 10 feet of beach left, he said, which is about a third of what was there at the same time last year.

"We'll cautiously open on Monday," Nastav said.

The opening date is in keeping with the governor's statewide reopening plan, he said, following two months of limited activity and shutdowns aimed at helping control the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

"If it does get out of hand, we'll close," he said of the anticipated public activity at the local beach. "Hopefully people have respect for others."

The city of Gary will also have its Lake Street and Marquette Park beaches open this weekend, said city Communications Director Michael Gonzalez.

"We're asking people to practice good social distancing techniques," he said. And to wear masks when appropriate, gather no more than ten at a time and follow other federal safety guidelines, "at least for now," he said.

With erosion limiting beach access, Rowe said the national park is working on opening as many beaches as possible this summer.