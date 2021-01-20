UPDATE: City hands over records after Genesis Center, Ivanhoe site appraisal dispute

Legislative oversight?

But Godwin said he interprets the law differently. Indiana Code 36-7-14-3 states that the redevelopment commission and department are subject to oversight by the legislative body — the Gary Common Council.

“I think there seems to be some confusion with redevelopment … Playing a game of ‘find a statute’ is problematic. The statue is very clear. We created redevelopment in the '80s, per the ordinance, so it’s not an intergovernmental situation. It’s not (Gary Housing Authority) and the city of Gary. It’s not Lake County and the city of Gary. It’s a sub-unit,” Godwin said.

Godwin said the administration has offered to furnish the council copies of the appraisals — but only if they signed a confidentiality agreement promising not to disclose the details to the public.

“Which I will not do,” Godwin said.

At issue is how little the smart tech company Akyumen Industries paid the city for the former Ivanhoe Gardens site at 11th Avenue and Chase Street.

The 27-acre site was sold for only $50,000 — or less than $3,000 per acre — and will eventually become the company’s corporate headquarters.

Right to know