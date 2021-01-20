UPDATE: City hands over records after Genesis Center, Ivanhoe site appraisal dispute

Editor's Note: The Jerome Prince administration furnished copies of the appraisals to the Gary Common Council Wednesday night in an effort to try to work with the council, according to Deputy Mayor Trent McCain.
GARY — The Common Council and the Jerome Prince administration are once again at odds — this time over the mayor’s team refusing to furnish appraisals conducted on the Genesis Convention Center and the recently sold Ivanhoe Gardens site.
The city's Common Council activated its Investigative Committee Tuesday night — aimed at compelling the Prince team to hand over the documents — signaling an intensifying divide and a continued distrust between the executive and legislative branches of Gary government.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he requested, in writing, copies of the appraisals conducted on the old Ivanhoe Gardens property, and was swiftly denied by Eric Reaves, head of community investment.
The Times of Northwest Indiana made a similar request last week in writing, and also was denied.
Reaves said Indiana code states that appraisals are created for the “sole review” of the Redevelopment Commission, and it is the board’s policy to not release appraisals for inspection. He said two appraisals were obtained prior to the disposition of the Ivanhoe Gardens in accordance with Indiana law.
Legislative oversight?
But Godwin said he interprets the law differently. Indiana Code 36-7-14-3 states that the redevelopment commission and department are subject to oversight by the legislative body — the Gary Common Council.
“I think there seems to be some confusion with redevelopment … Playing a game of ‘find a statute’ is problematic. The statue is very clear. We created redevelopment in the '80s, per the ordinance, so it’s not an intergovernmental situation. It’s not (Gary Housing Authority) and the city of Gary. It’s not Lake County and the city of Gary. It’s a sub-unit,” Godwin said.
Godwin said the administration has offered to furnish the council copies of the appraisals — but only if they signed a confidentiality agreement promising not to disclose the details to the public.
“Which I will not do,” Godwin said.
At issue is how little the smart tech company Akyumen Industries paid the city for the former Ivanhoe Gardens site at 11th Avenue and Chase Street.
The 27-acre site was sold for only $50,000 — or less than $3,000 per acre — and will eventually become the company’s corporate headquarters.
Right to know
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, echoed Godwin’s sentiments, saying the council is advocating for government transparency.
Adkins, Godwin and others argued the public has a right to know how the old Ivanhoe Gardens site was appraised since the city sold it to Akyumen Industries for pennies on the dollar.
“If these deals are, in fact, closed, what is there to hide? We understand incentives, but it is public property, and a lot of public property,” Godwin said. “I think $50,000 for 27 acres is quite a deal.”
Public access to records
Not furnishing appraisals to the public is aligned with past denials by the redevelopment department.
In February 2020, The Times sought copies of appraisals tied to a controversial sale of GRC property to a local contractor, along with the name of the appraiser, and proof the appraisals were conducted.
However, the request for records was denied.
The administration denied even redacted copies to the newspaper, citing state law that states the appraisals are “solely for the information of the commission, and are not open for public inspection."
In turn, The Times filed an informal complaint with Luke Britt, Indiana’s Public Access Counselor.
While Britt said appraisals are typically subject to disclosure under Indiana's public access law upon request, he sided with Gary government on the grounds Indiana code exempts areas needing redevelopment from public disclosure.
Deputy Mayor Trent McCain on Tuesday told the council the Prince administration disagrees with the council’s interpretation, noting the informal opinion from the PAC’s office.
Gary Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, suggested to Deputy Mayor Trent McCain that the administration provide the appraisals, rather than fighting its release, because the council and redevelopment are “one in the same government.”
He, too, said he would not sign a confidentiality agreement.
“I suggest you provide it, in spite of your interpretation,” Lay said. “It leaves an impression you’re hiding something, and the executive branch isn’t.”