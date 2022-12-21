 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Communities announce warming centers as Region braces for winter storm

  Updated
  • 0
Portage park stock

The buildings at Woodland Park are open as warming centers as cold air and possibly heavy snows move into the area, city officials said.

 Joyce Russell, file, The Times

Local communities are announcing the availability of warming centers in preparation for the cold air and possibly heavy snows predicted to move into the area.

Portage says its buildings at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. After hours or on weekends, residents can call the park department at 219-406-9956 and staff will open the buildings as needed.

The Portage Township YMCA, at 3100 Willowcreek Road, will also serve as a warming shelter, the city said.

The building is open 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The building will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The YMCA can be contacted at 219-762-9622.

Anyone knowing of someone in need of a warming shelter is encouraged to contact Jerry Czarnecki at 219-764-5409 or by email at JCzarnecki@ymcaofportage.org.

Chesterton

Chesterton said its town hall, at 726 Broadway, will be available as a warming shelter for the duration of a winter storm.

The meeting room will remain open Wednesday through Tuesday, officials said.

The meeting room is equipped with public restrooms, but amenities are otherwise extremely limited.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

