UPDATE: Council member resigning after suggesting harm to protesters

"Mr. Allison's comments do not reflect the character or opinions of the Chesterton Town Council or the people of Chesterton," the council members said. "Although we have no authority to remove him from his office, we regretfully believe it to be in the best interests of the Town of Chesterton that Mr. Allison resign his position as a Council member."

Allision and Darnell are Democrats, Kittredge and Ton are Republicans, and Fisher is an independent, according to the town.

"I Pray for Peace for our Country," Allison said. "I Pray for Peace for our Town, and I Pray for the family of George (Floyd). God teaches us the greatest gift given AND received is Forgiveness. I Pray each of you can find forgiveness in your hearts. Thank you to those who have."

In an apology posted Saturday on Facebook, Allison said, "I had a friend who was on his way to work in East Chicago who had been laid off for 6-7 weeks and was prohibited from getting to work," Allison wrote. "He has bills like anyone of us. He plows snow in the winter to make some extra money for his children and wife. He asked as he was sitting in the standstill, should he use a 'straight blade or curved?' My response was 'straight.' And it was insensitive and unwarranted. He was in an SUV with no plow."