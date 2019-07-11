CROWN POINT — A little more than a week before the historic 102-year-old doors of the Crown Theatre were set to officially open once again, building owner Brad Strom announced its cancellation due to needed construction and repairs.
“We are so excited about the new era of Crown Theatre and sharing it with the community and concert goers,” Strom said in a new release. “This beautiful, historic, more than 100 year old building needs a little extra time so we can complete some structural improvement."
Dawn Stokes, Crown Theatre's general manager/talent buyer, said the repairs still needing to be done inside of the building "are all really minor things that just add up to extra time."
"We are excited to open the theater. Brad has been working so hard on it and it is such a beautiful, old building, so he can't wait to show it off," Stokes said. "We just want it to be closer to perfect than it would have been."
The newly renovated Crown Theatre’s grand opening was originally scheduled for July 20. With a $75 general admission ticket, crowds anticipated enjoying food and drinks inside the building along with live on stage entertainment by country music singer-songwriter David Nail, best known for his hits “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain.”
A new date for a future grand opening has not been schedule yet, but Crown Theatre officials are anticipating an event in August.
But Nail's show must go on, Strom said.
The Nail concert will now be moved to Crown Point’s Franciscan Health Amphitheater at Bulldog Park. The performance, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 20, wraps up the city’s Taste of Crown Point.
The Taste of Crown Point will be from 4-10 p.m. July 19 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 20. The two-day event showcases local restaurants and includes additional live musical performances by The Breakfast Club and Positive Vibe Technicians. The splash pad and bounce houses will also be available for kids.
“This is going to be really about showcasing and featuring our restaurants who have done a great job of promoting community,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a previous Times report.
Ticket are still available Nail's Bulldog Park concert and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2GaGddg.
Patrons who purchased tickets for the original opening event July 20 can keep their tickets for the upcoming event in August or receive a full refund at info@crown-theatre.com.
As of now, Stokes said the Crown Theatre will still be hosting comedian Rob Christensen live July 26 and July 27.
Other upcoming entertainment events at the theater include performances by country singer-songwriter Keith Anderson, The Fab Four and comedian Donnie Baker.
“Diversity is so important and we really wanted to offer every type of music and entertainment. There won’t be anyone that can look at the list and not find something they are interested in,” Strom said in a previous Times report.
