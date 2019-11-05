Sarah Roth, judge for St. John's 3rd precinct, grades social studies assignments during a lull in the morning at Clark Middle School in St. John. Roth teachers 7th and 8th graders at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
Nick McJames, left, is signed in to vote by precinct clerk Jeremy Quasney Tuesday at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point. Quasney is a Crown Point High School junior who volunteered to take part in the election process.
George Walker, left, judge for St. John's 14th precinct, assists Melinda Seitzinger at the poll Tuesday at Clark Middle School in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters in St. John's 14th precinct cast their choices Tuesday at Clark Middle School in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
A roll of stickers for voters sits to the side of the polls Tuesday at Clark Middle School in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Poll judge Shelley Blast, left, signs in Melissa Luke so that she can vote Tuesday at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point. Melissa is joined by her four-year-old son Luke.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nick McJames, left, is signed in to vote by precinct clerk Jeremy Quasney Tuesday at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point. Quasney is a Crown Point High School junior who volunteered to take part in the election process.
John J. Watkins, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
An early voting site at the Munster town hall. Early voting appeared to up by 100% as compared to the 2015 election.
Early voting doubled in Lake County as compared to the last municipal election in 2015, and the total number of ballots cast appeared to be higher as of 10 a.m., Lake County Democratic Party Chair James Wieser said.
During the last municipal election, voters cast about 5,000 ballots before Election Day. This year, early ballots rose to more than 10,000, Wieser said.
"There's no question people are getting more comfortable with it and finding it's more convenient," he said. "It's clear early voting has changed things. I think the early voting is going to be unbelievable in the presidential election in 2020. It only started in 2008, so it's relatively new in the scheme of things. We have 11 early voting sites in Lake County, which is more than anywhere else in the state."
Voters had cast a total of about 20,000 ballots in Lake County, including early absentee ballots, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 48,000 ballots were cast during the last municipal election.
"We seem to be running a little bit of ahead of 2015," he said.
Voting, however, is much lighter than on a presidential year, partly due to a lack of contested races in the general election.
"You can't compare the two," Weiser said. "There's no opposition and no elections in some places like Whiting, or only a few contested races in Merrillville. You're excluding a whole group of people. Thousands of voters aren't participating."
Weiser had only heard of a few minor, scattered issues at polling places Tuesday morning, such as one where the heat was out and another where the machines weren't turned on on time.
"We've had few complaints so far," he said. "The voting has gone very, very smoothly."
Voters in Griffith, however, showed up to two longtime polling places that were closed as part of a consolidation and were confused about where they were supposed to go vote, Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The town hall received 10 calls from voters who didn't know where to vote after they showed to St. Mary Hildebrandt Hall, 525 N. Lafayette St., when the polling place had been moved to Wadsworth Elementary School, 600 N. Jay Ave. with no signs stating such, Ryfa said. Voters also showed up to the American Legion on Wiggs Street, though that polling place was moved to the Griffith Central Fire Station at 130 N. Lafayette St., he said.
Both had been polling places for decades.
"No notifications were put on the doors," Ryfa said. "The town had to put signs up. It's the country, not the town, that's running the election. The main thing is we want it to be fair for both sides so there's not any possible compromise of the voters. If it's a close election, we don't want this to be an issue."
Lake County Board of Election and Voter Registration Board Director Michelle R. Fajman said six voters were turned away when a precinct in Gary got off to a late start, but poll workers got their phone numbers and called them to let them know when they could return.
"Get out and vote," she said. "In my opinion, municipal elections are one of the most important because it's what's happening in your own backyard."
Voters should remember to bring their IDs and that straight party ticket votes will no longer cover at-large elections, where they must select individual candidates, Fajman said. They can check their polling place at indianavoters.com.
Sarah Roth, judge for St. John's 3rd precinct, grades social studies assignments during a break in the stream of voters Tuesday at Clark Middle School in St. John. Roth teachers 7th and 8th graders at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
Sarah Roth, judge for St. John's 3rd precinct, grades social studies assignments during a lull in the morning at Clark Middle School in St. John. Roth teachers 7th and 8th graders at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville.
Four-year-old Luke Donahue sports his "I Voted Today, How About You" sticker Tuesday while waiting for his mother, Melissa Donahue, to get signed in at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point.
Nick McJames, left, is signed in to vote by precinct clerk Jeremy Quasney Tuesday at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Church in Crown Point. Quasney is a Crown Point High School junior who volunteered to take part in the election process.
Eliza Crayton-Austin, left, of Portage, prepares to vote in the general election Tuesday at Woodland Park after election judge Darla Hernandez assisted her with the electronic voting equipment. Crayton-Austin said the importance of the mayoral election, and how she feels the candidates will respond to issues concerning senior citizens, drew her to vote.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.