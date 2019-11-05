Election officials in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties reported no major problems at the polls Tuesday.
Early voting doubled in Lake County as compared to the last municipal election in 2015, and the total number of ballots cast appeared to be higher as of 10 a.m., Lake County Democratic Party Chair James Wieser said.
During the last municipal election, voters cast about 5,000 ballots before Election Day. This year, early ballots rose to more than 10,000, Wieser said.
"There's no question people are getting more comfortable with it and finding it's more convenient," he said. "It's clear early voting has changed things. I think the early voting is going to be unbelievable in the presidential election in 2020. It only started in 2008, so it's relatively new in the scheme of things. We have 11 early voting sites in Lake County, which is more than anywhere else in the state."
Voters had cast a total of about 20,000 ballots in Lake County, including early absentee ballots, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 48,000 ballots were cast during the last municipal election.
"We seem to be running a little bit of ahead of 2015," he said.
As of 4 p.m., about 37,000 ballots had been cast in Lake County with about two hours remaining, Wieser said. Turnout seemed to be lighter in north Lake County where there were fewer contested races and heavier in south Lake County towns like Schererville, St. John and Crown Point.
However, voting is much lighter than on a presidential year, partly due to a lack of contested races in the general election.
"You can't compare the two," Weiser said. "There's no opposition and no elections in some places like Whiting, or only a few contested races in Merrillville. You're excluding a whole group of people. Thousands of voters aren't participating."
Porter County elections officials dealt with a few snags early on, but the issues were resolved and polls were running smoothly by 7:30 a.m., Clerk Jessica Bailey said.
Curt Ellis, assistant to the county commissioners, said Tuesday marked just the second election using new voting equipment. The problems Tuesday were not near the scale as problems during May's primary, he said.
Two voters at one precinct left without casting ballots, he said. Residents can still cast ballots when equipment is not working properly, and poll workers were further instructed, he said.
The day also was markedly different from Election Day 2018, when various problems delayed the release of Porter County elections results for days.
"It's nice to say it was an uneventful day," Ellis said.
He said he had heard anecdotally of lines at the polls Tuesday morning.
"We had a lot of contested city races that we didn't have last time," he said.
Bailey said 14,093 ballots had been cast as of about 4:15 p.m., with turnout at about 20%. The number did not include vote by mail or travel board totals.
In 2015, Porter County voters cast a total of 14,384 ballots, with a turnout of 21%, she said.
LaPorte County elections officials reported no equipment problems and declined to comment on turnout as of late Tuesday afternoon.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Back in Lake County, Weiser had only heard of a few minor, scattered issues at polling places Tuesday morning, such as one where the heat was out and another where the machines weren't turned on on time.
"We've had few complaints so far," he said. "The voting has gone very, very smoothly."
Voters in Griffith showed up to two longtime polling places that were closed as part of a consolidation and were confused about where they were supposed to go vote, said Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
The town hall received 10 calls from voters who didn't know where to vote after they showed to St. Mary Hildebrandt Hall, 525 N. Lafayette St., when the polling place had been moved to Wadsworth Elementary School, 600 N. Jay Ave. with no signs stating such, Ryfa said. Voters also showed up to the American Legion on Wiggs Street, though that polling place was moved to the Griffith Central Fire Station at 130 N. Lafayette St., he said.
Both had been polling places for decades.
"No notifications were put on the doors," Ryfa said. "The town had to put signs up. It's the county, not the town, that's running the election. The main thing is we want it to be fair for both sides so there's not any possible compromise of the voters. If it's a close election, we don't want this to be an issue."
Lake County Board of Election and Voter Registration Board Director Michelle R. Fajman said six voters were turned away when a precinct in Gary got off to a late start, but poll workers got their phone numbers and called them to let them know when they could return.
"Get out and vote," she said. "In my opinion, municipal elections are one of the most important because it's what's happening in your own backyard."
Voters should remember to bring their IDs and that straight party ticket votes will no longer cover at-large elections, where they must select individual candidates, Fajman said. They can check their polling place at indianavoters.com.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran and Republican opponent Kristie Dressel greeted voters late Tuesday morning outside the polling site at SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Hall at 9700 Broadway.
Uran said he had visited several polls throughout the morning and seen a lot of familiar faces.
"After 12 years, you start to recognize faces," he said.
Dressel held up a sign as she greeted voters.
Inside, inspector Laura Lunkes-Wilson said things were running smoothly, but turnout was sluggish. Poll workers said turnout could pick up as the workday ended.
At Clark Middle School in St. John, voters trickled into a gym to cast ballots. Poll workers said turnout was slow but steady, but they pointed out that only one out of four races on their ballot was contested.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Meet the 2019 candidates for Northwest Indiana
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.