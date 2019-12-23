EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council voted Monday night for final passage of an ordinance rolling back work shift changes city firefighters oppose.
Council member supported members of the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365, who packed the meeting room, with a 6-3 vote that would return the firefighters to their old work schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off.
Mayor Anthony Copeland, who imposed an unpopular swing shift on the firefighters early this month, now has 10 days to veto the measure. If he does the council would have to override the veto with a super majority early next year.
The mayor and the union officials met earlier Tuesday for the first time during the work hours controversy, according to East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna and Tom Hanify, state president of the firefighters union.
They reported having a frank discussion and expressed hope they could to resolve the labor dispute in a couple of weeks.
Hanify said David Mata, president of the firefighters local 365, also took part in what he described as a lengthy meeting over work issues.
"It was not an easy meeting, but it was productive, but no solutions," Hanify said. "We reviewed the new schedule. Most (union) members want to go back to the old schedule. We hope to come up with something mutually beneficial."
Serna added, "We are making progress. It was the first time Mr. Mata sat down with the mayor this year. I hope it is the start for positive action."
Councilman Emiliano Perez, who sponsored the ordinance opposing the mayor's new shifts, made it clear the council intends to keep pressure on the mayor to resolve the firefighters grievances, saying the meeting between the mayor and the union, "changes nothing for me."
Perez said the mayor should never have used the new swing shift "as a tool to force the union to the negotiating table."
Perez also asked to amend the ordinance to force an immediate rollback to the firefighters old schedule Monday night. However, John Bushemi, the council's legal advisor, said the mayor has the right to take as long as 10 days to review the ordinance before deciding to approve or veto it.
The mayor also is suing the council in Lake Superior Court, claiming the council is attempted to usurp the sole authority he and his public safety officials have in setting work for firefighters. No hearing has been scheduled on the litigation.
The mayor and union have been at odds for months while they have prepared to negotiate a new work contract.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna began Dec. 7 a new swing shift schedule requiring firefighters to work rotating eight-hour morning, afternoon and overnight shifts over three days, before a firefighter can take the next 24 hours off.
Both Serna and Copeland, a former city firefighter, are arguing the new work schedule saves thousands of dollars in overtime pay and make the department more efficient.
East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 say the shift change is political retribution for their support of the mayor’s political opponent John Aguilera. Copeland defeated Aguilera in last spring’s Democratic primary on his way to re-election this year.
David Mata, president of Local 365 said last week the swing shifts will impose sleep deprivation on firefighters.
The union has chosen to work around the mayor by asking the city council to restore their old schedule.
The city council passed, on first read Dec. 9, Ordinance 19-0029 which would return the firefighters to their old work schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off.
The mayor filed a petition for a declaratory judgment last week before Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent. Parent has yet to schedule hearing on the matter.
Attorneys for Copeland argue state law requires a panel of Superior Court judges to resolve the dispute between the mayor and the council over who can set firefighters work schedules.
Council members argue they have authority to set firefighters shifts by ordinance.
Hanify said Monday night that in some communities the executive branch of municipal government, like the mayor, sets firefighters work schedules and in others the legislative branch or council have the final say on work hours.