Longtime Lake County Councilwoman Elsie Franklin died early Monday morning, her family reported.
Franklin had suffered from serious health problems in recent years, according to her grandson, Jeremy Burns. She was 81.
Franklin's fellow council member Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, informed him of Franklin's death Monday morning.
"It is a great loss for the county council," Brown told The Times. "She was a very strong advocate for her district and the city of Gary."
"I send my condolences to her family," Brown added.
Franklin held the 2nd District council seat since her first election in 2002. Poor health forced her to miss most council meetings between April 2014 and July 2015. She also missed council meetings in recent months.
Despite Franklin's health problems, news of her death came as "a bit of a shock" to her colleagues on the council, Bilski said.
"It's never easy. You're never prepared for this," he said of Franklin's passing.
Bilski recalled Franklin's passion for issues facing her constituents in Gary, particularly securing funding for juvenile services in the county justice system.
"She was always all about the kids," Bilski said. "She wanted to make sure those going through the juvenile justice system didn't end up across the street (in the Lake County Jail)."
In addition to her council seat, Franklin served as the Gary Democratic Party chair for more than a decade until 2015. Her successor in that role, Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, said he became close to her family over that time.
"We'll keep her family in our prayers," Prince told The Times. "We're just grateful for her service to the community over the past 50 years."
Councilman Dave Hamm, D-Hammond, said he formed a "tight bond" with Franklin after his first year on the council.
"She would call my house and talk to my wife and after 30 minutes (my wife) would finally say, 'It's for you,'" Hamm recalled. "I loved that lady."
In a statement provided to The Times Monday, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said she was "honored" to have worked with Franklin.
"Her passing will leave a void in the political fabric of our community that will be hard to fill," Freeman-Wilson said. "I will always cherish our friendship and our last conversations as she still worked to encourage this community with everything she had.”
