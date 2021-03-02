UPDATE: Hoosiers age 55 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers age 55 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that recent federal use approval for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine — along with the 53,900 doses of the new vaccine expected to arrive in the state this week — ensure Indiana will have a sufficient of number of doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines to reduce the minimum eligibility age to 55 from 60.

Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 55 and older. But the person registered must be an Indiana resident and may be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 389 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.

In Northwest Indiana, there are 19 immunization sites in Lake County, five in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.