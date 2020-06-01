UPDATE: Indiana city no longer organizing class-action lawsuit against Minneapolis for extra police costs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced late Tuesday he's changed his mind and "decided to put on hold the idea of a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis."

---------------

A northern suburb of Indianapolis is organizing a class-action lawsuit against Minneapolis to try to recoup extra policing costs due to protests and riots in the wake of the alleged murder of George Floyd, a black Minnesotan, by a white police officer.

Mayor Jim Brainard, of Carmel, Indiana, said the city has retained legal counsel and is planning action to hold Minneapolis financially responsible for the widespread damages and expense Brainard said was caused by the negligence of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Communities across our nation are in turmoil, sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota," Brainard said. "I encourage other cities to join us in this lawsuit for recovery of our costs."

Brainard said Carmel quadrupled its on-duty police force Saturday after social media postings encouraged people to destroy areas of Carmel, an 84% white city of 101,000 people with a median household income of $116,867, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.