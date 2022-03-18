UPDATE: Lake County serviceman dies in traffic crash; governor directs flags at half-staff

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Lake County to honor the life and loss of 30-year-old U.S. Army Captain Andrew W. Laud of Cedar Lake.

Laud was in active duty at the time of his death on March 11 and was serving as a captain company commander of HHC6 - 101st Aviation in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the governor's office said.

Laud was killed in a crash when a wrong-way driver with no headlights on hit his vehicle head-on at an undisclosed location, according to a social media post from his family. Both drivers reportedly died at the scene.

"A heart-felt thanks to the Cedar Lake Fire and Police Departments, the Indiana Patriot Guard Riders, as well as countless others who lined the procession route from Fowler to Cedar Lake," the family posted with a video of the procession.

Visitation is scheduled from 2-7 p.m. Friday at the Burdan Funeral Home, at 12901 Wicker Ave., in Cedar Lake, according to an obituary. Services will begin at 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church, at 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Burial will follow at the German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Lake County from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Holcomb said. He directed his request to area businesses and residents.

Laud is survived by his parents, siblings and other relatives, according to his obituary.

Laud was a member of the Cedar Lake American Legion Post 261; the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Northern Indiana Chapter; and the Cedar Lake Knights of Columbus, Marian Council 3840, his obituary says.

"He will be missed by many friends, family and fellow soldiers," the obituary says. "Missed most by his beloved dog, Grayson."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Northern Indiana Chapter in Laud's name.

A memorial fund has also been established and proceeds will be distributed to charities important to Laud, his family said. Donations can be made at any Peoples Bank location to the Captain Andrew Laud Memorial Fund.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.