An olive branch has been extended in the tourism war waging between the director of the Region's largest tourism group and the mayor and council of the Region's largest city. But it's not enough to stop Hammond from moving forward with its lawsuit over the matter, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos issued a letter Friday morning to the Hammond City Council and McDermott, seeking an end to a legal fight regarding Hammond's appointment to the tourism board that controls the tourism authority.
In the letter, Batistatos, who previously had taken a hard-line approach, apologizes to the council, saying he could have better handled the dispute. He also extends an olive branch, noting the two sides have bigger and better issues to pursue together rather than legal wranglings over the city's board appointment.
"I write you to express my sincerest apologies for my role in how we have arrived at where our organizations find themselves today," Batistatos wrote. "I am saddened that two groups that are as respected as each of ours have allowed this situation to spiral so far out of control."
The controversy was sparked in July when the South Shore tourism authority noted the Hammond City Council was tardy in reporting its board appointment to the authority by the deadline prescribed in state law.
The Hammond City Council voted June 24 to reappoint Raymundo Garcia, the operator of a popular Hammond taco restaurant, but the council failed to notify the CVA of the vote. The council had until July 15 to appoint someone, but it was the tourism authority's position that the council should have notified the office by July 15.
Per state law, if no appointment is made, the lieutenant governor’s appointee to the board — Bill Wellman — has the power to fill a delayed board vacancy. He did so in this case, appointing Rohit Patel, owner of the Comfort Inn and Best Western hotels in Hammond, in Garcia's stead.
The move sparked a lawsuit filed by the city of Hammond, pitting one Region government agency against another.
The city is not backing down from its lawsuit, McDermott told The Times on Friday.
"That's nice of him to apologize, but the council filed a three-count complaint against Speros, Wellman and the CVA," McDermott said.
Batistatos' letter only addresses the first count of the suit, which argued he had no authority to reject the council's appointment.
"Everyone knew we were easily going to win count one," McDermott said.
The second and third counts still stand, which allege Indiana law spelling out the reporting deadline is unconstitutional because it singles out Lake County for the rule, he said.
"We are attacking the statute that Speros uses like a weapon to appoint who he wants to the board. That weapon is unconstitutional," he said. "If we settled this now, he’ll do this again in one year, in two years, but to someone else."
McDermott said the Gary Common Council also recently missed Batistatos' filing deadline, and Wellman appointed someone else in her stead.
"This didn't fight it. He's apologizing to Hammond because I'm fighting back. But what if somebody doesn't fight back?" he said.
On Friday, Batistatos struck a conciliatory tone in the letter.
"My leadership in this issue has fallen short of the high mark of excellence I have set for myself," Batistatos wrote. "Reflecting on the situation over the past few weeks, it has become apparent that there were more and better ways I could have handled this. It is now incumbent on me to share with you my desire to seek your cooperation and forgiveness in order to work collaboratively to resolve the issue."
The correspondence notes that Patel has tendered his resignation from the board and that the tourism authority will give the city 30 days to make a new appointment, which will be honored by the tourism authority.
Batistatos also notes that the board, including Hammond's representative, will work to better define deadlines for board appointments in keeping with state law.
"As true servant leaders, we must set our egos aside and focus on the things the public expects: more investment, more jobs with better pay and a higher quality of life. These are where our organizations can show their excellence," Batistatos wrote.
Batistatos also asks in the letter for an opportunity to address the council in person.
"Leadership isn't easy, but it becomes easier when we admit our faults and continually focus on learning from our mistakes and set our sights on doing a better job each and every day," he wrote.
