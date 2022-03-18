UPDATE: Mom devastated by loss of military son, said he never wanted to let anyone down

Shelly Ward said she knew something had happened to her 30-year-old son Andrew Laud when the police knocked on her door at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

"I knew already it was my baby," she said. "I said, 'Please don't tell me it's Andrew.' "

Ward was then given the tragic news that Laud had been killed just a few hours earlier when his northbound vehicle was struck head-on by a driver travelling the wrong direction on Ind. 41 in Benton County without headlights on.

"We're devastated," said the former Cedar Lake resident, now living in Kentucky.

"Andrew was just the type of person who wanted to make sure everyone was OK," Ward said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in Lake County be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Laud, of Cedar Lake, who was in active duty at the time of his death with the U.S. Army and serving as a captain company commander of HHC6-101st Aviation in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Ward said her son just returned from a month of training away and was driving to his brother's home in Cedar Lake to pick up his beloved rescue dog, Grayson, when the crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. March 11.

She is confident the last thing her son wanted was to let down his military unit, his family and his dog.

The family is hosting visitation from 2-7 p.m. Friday at the Burdan Funeral Home, 12901 Wicker Ave., in Cedar Lake, according to an obituary. Services will begin at 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Burial will follow at the German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Holcomb said. He directed his request to area businesses and residents.

Ward said her son was very humble and would not have wanted all the attention. But he shined brightly among those who knew him.

"He walked into a room and lit it up," she said.

Laud had known while in high school he wanted to join the Army and Ward said she signed the paperwork when he was still 17. He joined the Army National Guard after graduating from Hanover Central High School in 2010, completed basic training and went on to earn a degree in criminal justice from Indiana University Northwest before joining the regular Army.

Laud followed in the footsteps of his paternal grandfather, who served in the military and was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked, Ward said.

"I think Andrew always had a strong sense of wanting to contribute and serve," she said.

Laud, who flew UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, served in Afghanistan from 2017 to 2018, Ward said.

Laud was a member of the Cedar Lake American Legion Post 261; the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Northern Indiana Chapter; and the Cedar Lake Knights of Columbus, Marian Council 3840, his obituary says.

"He will be missed by many friends, family and fellow soldiers," the obituary says. "Missed most by his beloved dog, Grayson."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Northern Indiana Chapter in Laud's name.

A memorial fund has also been established and proceeds will be distributed to charities important to Laud, his family said. Donations can be made at any Peoples Bank location to the Captain Andrew Laud Memorial Fund.

"A heart-felt thanks to the Cedar Lake Fire and Police Departments, the Indiana Patriot Guard Riders, as well as countless others who lined the procession route from Fowler to Cedar Lake," the family posted with a video of the procession.

Ward offered thanks to everyone who loved her son and said the support is what is getting the family by during this difficult time.

"We hope his memory will stay alive," she said.

