UPDATE: Portage water main breaks leave residents dry Friday morning
Portage City Hall

Portage City Hall is pictured. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

PORTAGE — An unknown number of Portage residents are without water service Friday morning as a result of two water main breaks near the downtown area, the city confirmed.

The breaks occurred along Willowcreek Road near the Schoop's Hamburgers restaurant and along a nearby stretch of Sunrise Avenue, Portage Utilities Superintendent Dan Komenda said.

 A third break is also reported along Orchard Avenue by Indiana American Water, which owns and maintains the city's water system.

The water company issued emergency notifications to customers, according to External Affairs Manager Joe Loughmiller.

"We were able to hold the Willowcreek Road break for repair until this morning," he said. "The one on Sunrise we were at overnight. It's my understanding these areas have been isolated using valves in the system, so only customers in the affected area would be impacted at this point."

"The typical time to repair these is 4-6 hours, but of course there are a lot of factors that can impact that, including weather, conditions found after excavation, etc.," Loughmiller said.

Boil water advisories have been issued for the affected areas as a precaution until water sample results indicate there is no contamination in the system, he said.

Komenda said water main breaks are not unusual during periods of freezing and thawing.

A water main break also occurred Thursday evening on the city's north side near Woodland Park, Komenda said. That repair was reportedly completed fairy quickly.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

