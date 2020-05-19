UPDATE: Porter Beach to reopen for Memorial Day weekend under close monitoring

PORTER — The Indiana Dunes National Park announced Tuesday morning that it will be reopening its section of Porter Beach for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
"But the National Park Service and town authorities will be monitoring it for overcrowding (lack of social distancing) and dangerous conditions and will close it if needed to protect public health," according to Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger and public information officer.
The park will be reopening the beach, and its parking lots and restroom facilities, which were all closed earlier this month "due to unsafe health conditions related to overcrowding, unsafe sanitation practices, and lack of social distancing pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We are urging our visitors to stay safe by practicing social distancing on the beaches to protect their health and that of other visitors," Rowe said.
The town of Porter issued a statement earlier Tuesday morning that it's town council agreed to keep the community's beach parking lot closed. The town's portion of beach and parking lot would reopen when that move is taken by the national park.
Rowe said the national park will be rolling out an information phone line this coming weekend to guide visitors to available beach parking. Larger parking areas include West Beach in Portage and the Indiana Dunes State Park near Chesterton.
Signs to West Beach from Ind. 49 are also being improved to better direct visitors, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only obstacle to beachgoers as the start of the busy summer season gets underway.
Central Avenue Beach, Portage Lakefront Beach and Lake View Beach are all closed at this time due to erosion creating unsafe conditions, Rowe said.
"There is work going on now to try and get as many beaches open as possible for the summer," he said. "While national park beaches with smaller parking lots like Kemil, Mt. Baldy and Porter will be open, we expect them to fill early in the morning if the weather is nice."
Rowe recommends that visitors use West Beach or the state park.
"Both have huge parking lots, bathhouses, concessions, and lifeguards," he said.
The town of Porter also announced Tuesday it is reopening its playgrounds, basketball courts and baseball fields this coming Saturday, but has canceled Monday's annual Memorial Day service and other summer events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to community officials.
The town of Porter had already reopened its community center at Hawthorne Park and said gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people through Saturday.
Events taking place after that time and through June 13 are limited to less than 100 people or 50% of the maximum capacity of each room, whichever is more restrictive, the town said. The capacity grows to 75% percent after June 13.
"Though larger gatherings are permitted under the governor's plan after May 23rd, social distancing measures must be followed and tables will be placed 6-8 feet apart," the town said.
Summer events that have been canceled include the Summer Safety Fest on June 5, the MS4 Kids Fishing Derby on June 17, and the DuneBIG 4th of July Parade and the Family 4th Fest, both scheduled for July 4.
