UPDATE: Porter Beach to reopen for Memorial Day weekend under close monitoring

Signs to West Beach from Ind. 49 are also being improved to better direct visitors, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the only obstacle to beachgoers as the start of the busy summer season gets underway.

Central Avenue Beach, Portage Lakefront Beach and Lake View Beach are all closed at this time due to erosion creating unsafe conditions, Rowe said.

"There is work going on now to try and get as many beaches open as possible for the summer," he said. "While national park beaches with smaller parking lots like Kemil, Mt. Baldy and Porter will be open, we expect them to fill early in the morning if the weather is nice."

Rowe recommends that visitors use West Beach or the state park.

"Both have huge parking lots, bathhouses, concessions, and lifeguards," he said.

The town of Porter also announced Tuesday it is reopening its playgrounds, basketball courts and baseball fields this coming Saturday, but has canceled Monday's annual Memorial Day service and other summer events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to community officials.

The town of Porter had already reopened its community center at Hawthorne Park and said gatherings are limited to 25 or fewer people through Saturday.