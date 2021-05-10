 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Truck removed from underneath Portage bridge; inspection called for, authorities say
alert urgent

UPDATE: Truck removed from underneath Portage bridge; inspection called for, authorities say

PORTAGE — A semi-trailer truck became stuck Monday under the railroad bridge over Samuelson Road, leaving the north-south route through the city impassable and raising questions about the integrity of the structure, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the stretch of roadway, which is north of Central Avenue and south of Portage Avenue, according to Portage police.

Coming Sunday, take a Ride with Justin Dyer, a Specialist with LaPorte Police.

The truck collided with the bridge as the roadway narrows to a single lane, police said.

The railroad company has been notified to have the bridge inspected for structural damage, according to police.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

5 stories to know from the weekend

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC Poll: Biden approval shows consistency

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts