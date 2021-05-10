UPDATE: Truck removed from underneath Portage bridge; inspection called for, authorities say

PORTAGE — A semi-trailer truck became stuck Monday under the railroad bridge over Samuelson Road, leaving the north-south route through the city impassable and raising questions about the integrity of the structure, police said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the stretch of roadway, which is north of Central Avenue and south of Portage Avenue, according to Portage police.
The truck collided with the bridge as the roadway narrows to a single lane, police said.
The railroad company has been notified to have the bridge inspected for structural damage, according to police.
