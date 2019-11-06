{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas McDermott Jr. and Frank Mrvan

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan

 File photos

HAMMOND — Buckle up Northwest Indiana voters because you're already on board for a wild election.

Within minutes of U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, declaring Wednesday he will not seek reelection next year to a 19th term, two Hammond Democrats announced their campaigns to succeed him — with many more candidates still likely to come.

In the race are Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who already had been eyeing a Democratic primary challenge to the Region's long-serving congressman, and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.

Neither wasted any time in trying distinguish themselves from each other, and, to some extent, from Visclosky.

McDermott, 50, said he's running to change Congress and the hyperpartisanship that he said is causing the national legislature to be “dysfunctional,” “ineffective” and “not good for America.”

“We're the best country in the world and we better start acting like it,” McDermott said. “Washington D.C. is broken. They need people like me because I'll go in there and try to fix it.”

The four-term Hammond mayor, who won reelection to a fifth term Tuesday, said he would model his House service on the bipartisan, problem-solving example set by former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind.

“Just because I'm part of the Democratic Party doesn't mean I can't work with the other side. I will. I want to work with people on the other side. I want to change the culture in Washington D.C.,” McDermott said.

“I don't want to go there and just investigate and try to bring down the president, whoever the president is. It may be a Democrat, it may be a Republican, I want to support the president and get stuff done.”

Specifically, McDermott said he is “100%” committed to continuing Visclosky's efforts to secure federal funding for the expansion of the South Shore Line from Hammond to Dyer in west Lake County, and the double-tracking of the existing commuter rail line between Gary and Michigan City.

He said he'd also try to take the Region's rail connection to high-wage Chicago jobs even further by extending the West Lake corridor south to Lowell and constructing a spur of the main line to Valparaiso.

“I'm going to fight for the South Shore,” McDermott said. “It's a project that's well down the tracks already and I'm going to jump on board where Congressman Pete left off.”

Union focus

Mrvan envisions similarly carrying on a top Visclosky priority if he's elected to the U.S. House: supporting and protecting organized labor in Northwest Indiana, particularly in the steel industry.

Announcing his campaign on Hammond's WJOB-AM radio, Mrvan proclaimed unions are the backbone of the Region, and they need a congressman who “has the strength to fight for them with the ability to work across the aisle to get things done.”

Frank Mrvan

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan
“I have been able to bring people together. I have focused on unifying efforts,” Mrvan said.

He said that's a different approach than McDermott whose combative style occasionally has been known to rub people the wrong way.

“What I have is a strong following of people who believe I'm authentic, who has a strong voice for the voiceless because I've proven that,” Mrvan said, citing his efforts to combat child sexual abuse in the Region and across the state.

Beyond seeking to bring new industry to Northwest Indiana, Mrvan, 50, said his agenda in the House will include protecting the elderly and advocating for veterans groups

“I believe I'm going to be a very good congressman,” Mrvan said.

Open race

McDermott almost certainly enters the contest as the front-runner given his preparations toward challenging Visclosky in the primary, a fact Mrvan acknowledged in describing the race as a “David vs. Goliath” scenario.

At the same time, Mrvan said anything can happen when there's a race with no incumbent, and this is the first open seat election in the 1st Congressional District since 1984.

“We're all starting fresh,” Mrvan said. “So everyone has to build upon the relationships that they have, hopefully strengthen them, and be able to move on upward and onward.”

McDermott said he's confident the plans he made to launch a primary challenge to Visclosky on Dec. 5, including a campaign logo that he posted online Wednesday and an established campaign headquarters in Hammond, will give him the momentum he needs to prevail against anyone who enters the race.

Tom McDermott

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks at the grand opening of the new Hessville Skate Park on Aug. 15.

“I'm way ahead of the game as far as any other opponents that are going to run against me,” McDermott said.

“It was the worst-kept secret in Northwest Indiana that I was planning to run. I wanted to run against Pete because I think I would have beat him. But obviously with him not running, it's a totally different race now.”

It's too soon to say how many other candidates will compete to represent the district, which includes all of Lake County, Porter County, and western LaPorte County.

While the district is heavily Democratic — it last was represented by a Republican in 1931 — the Region potentially could see an experienced Republican candidate also run next year, since he or she won't have to compete against Visclosky.

