UPDATE: Valpo cancels annual Popcorn Festival for first time in 41 years

VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the city to cancel this year's annual Popcorn Festival, which typically draws tens of thousands of people to the downtown area.

"As a lifelong resident, I've looked forward to Popcorn Festival every September for 41 years," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "However, after careful consideration, we realized that it wasn't possible to do justice to an incredible festival that attracts upwards of 60,000 guests and to also maintain safety for our community and visitors. Popcorn Fest will be back. You can count on that."

The cancellation is the first in what would have been the 41st year for the festival, said Tina St. Aubin, executive director of the non-profit Valparaiso Events, which hosts the festival and dozens of other local events.

The festival has battled rain over the years, but never had to cancel, she said.

"The Popcorn Festival is just a different type of event with a tremendous amount of people," St. Aubin said.

The announcement came on the heels of the city hosting a Fourth of July 5K run/walk, parade, market, concert and fireworks, with limits placed on crowd sizes. Other communities around the Region canceled or postponed their festivities due to concerns over the coronavirus.