UPDATE: Valpo cancels annual Popcorn Festival for first time in 41 years

VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the city to cancel this year's annual Popcorn Festival, which typically draws tens of thousands of people to the downtown area.
"As a lifelong resident, I've looked forward to Popcorn Festival every September for 41 years," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "However, after careful consideration, we realized that it wasn't possible to do justice to an incredible festival that attracts upwards of 60,000 guests and to also maintain safety for our community and visitors. Popcorn Fest will be back. You can count on that."
The cancellation is the first in what would have been the 41st year for the festival, said Tina St. Aubin, executive director of the non-profit Valparaiso Events, which hosts the festival and dozens of other local events.
The festival has battled rain over the years, but never had to cancel, she said.
"The Popcorn Festival is just a different type of event with a tremendous amount of people," St. Aubin said.
The announcement came on the heels of the city hosting a Fourth of July 5K run/walk, parade, market, concert and fireworks, with limits placed on crowd sizes. Other communities around the Region canceled or postponed their festivities due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Murphy said the city reluctantly canceled Popcorn Festival "only after exhausting all options for hosting with social distancing."
"We thought creatively for the Fourth of July and hosted a full day of safe events, including a parade, a run, a market, a concert and a fireworks show — all with social distancing measures in place," he said. "While it was a tremendous success, we realized that we were unable to exercise the same controls over an event like Popcorn Festival which extends over entire city blocks."
St. Aubin said there are organizations that rely on the Popcorn Festival as a fundraiser.
"It was no easy decision, that is for sure," she said of the cancellation.
While the Popcorn Festival is cancelled, the Popcorn Panic run/walk will take place Sept. 12, Murphy said.
"Be a part of the 42nd running of the Popcorn Panic," the parks department says on its website. "A community tradition for four decades, this event has over 1,000 participants annually, running and walking through our tree-lined city streets. In teams or as individuals, you can choose to run the 5 mile or run or walk the 5K."
This year's race will be modified for social distancing, Murphy said. Details and registration are available at ValpoParks.org.
Gallery: Valparaiso's 2020 Fourth of July parade
