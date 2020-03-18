You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 12 with COVID-19 symptoms in Porter County; 3 awaiting test results, official says
UPDATE: 12 with COVID-19 symptoms in Porter County; 3 awaiting test results, official says

VALPARAISO — Porter County health officials report they are monitoring at least 12 individuals with symptoms of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and tests are pending on at least three.

The county has yet to identify its first case among residents, but is treating a COVID-19 patient from LaPorte County at Porter Regional Hospital just north of Valparaiso.

"We have been following the infection control protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention including the use of personal protective equipment for all staff providing medical care and we are caring for the patient in an appropriate infection isolation room that is separate from other patients," according to Kelly Credit, regional director of network marketing and communications.

Porter Regional Hospital has been working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health regarding five additional patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, she said. Two patients tested negative and remain hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

Another patient at the hospital is awaiting test results and two more with mild symptoms meeting the state testing guidelines are isolated at home awaiting results, Credit said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.

The Wednesday update came a day after Porter County Health Department Director of Emergency Preparedness John Pisowicz told the county board of commissioners that they have monitored 19 people since the threat surfaced and are now watching 12 people exhibiting signs and/or symptoms.

Four people have been tested with two negative results and two results pending as of Tuesday, he said.

One of the individuals tested is immune compromised, he said.

"So obviously we're watching that individual very closely," Pisowicz said.

The news comes as the number of confirmed cases reach four across the Region — three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

Franciscan Health's Michigan City hospital announced Wednesday morning it has tested its first patient for coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health has reported a total of 39 confirmed cases statewide as of Wednesday morning.

"The state can't monitor everybody now," Pisowicz said.

Counties are being asked to monitor themselves, he said.

Those suffering mild symptoms are encouraged to stay home and contact a health care provider by phone for guidance, Credit said. The exceptions are older patients and individuals with underlying medical conditions or those who are immunocompromised — they should contact a physician early in the course of even a mild illness.

Individuals with severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, should seek care immediately, she said. 

