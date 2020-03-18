UPDATE: 12 with COVID-19 symptoms in Porter County; 3 awaiting test results, official says

The Wednesday update came a day after Porter County Health Department Director of Emergency Preparedness John Pisowicz told the county board of commissioners that they have monitored 19 people since the threat surfaced and are now watching 12 people exhibiting signs and/or symptoms.

Four people have been tested with two negative results and two results pending as of Tuesday, he said.

One of the individuals tested is immune compromised, he said.

"So obviously we're watching that individual very closely," Pisowicz said.

The news comes as the number of confirmed cases reach four across the Region — three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

Franciscan Health's Michigan City hospital announced Wednesday morning it has tested its first patient for coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health has reported a total of 39 confirmed cases statewide as of Wednesday morning.

"The state can't monitor everybody now," Pisowicz said.

Counties are being asked to monitor themselves, he said.