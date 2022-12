UPDATED: Cops find meth, guns during raids on Region homes; 3 arrested, report says

HOBART — Three men were arrested and police said they recovered guns, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during simultaneous raids Tuesday on homes in Hobart and Gary.

The search warrants were served around 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Missouri Street in Hobart and the 4400 block of Madison Street in Gary, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

"The search warrants were a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Hobart detectives," he said.

Detectives purchased suspected methamphetamine from Joshua Buckmaster at the Missouri Street address, Gonzales said.

This led to the further arrests of Jose I. Gonzalez and Thomas Dalton at the Madison Street address.

Police say the Missouri Street residence was found to be "deplorable" and "deemed uninhabitable."

Buckmaster, 44, of Hobart, faces multiple felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, police said.

Gonzalez, 45, of Gary, also faces felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine. Dalton, 37, of Cedar Lake, faces a felony count of possessing methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on drug activity is encouraged to contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, 219-942-4485 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org; or Detective Wendell Hite, 219-942-4654 or white@cityofhobart.org.

"All of your communication to the Hobart Police Department will remain confidential," Gonzales said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Armiya Collins Abel Gutierrez, Jr. Thomas Caballero Garet Sencaj Maria Bikos-Holloway Martine Manzanales Jr. Trevell Britt Nefra Burlock Foster Moore Ezekiel Lafond Shaday Lavinge Michael Trice Jr. Diamen Melton Jakob May Amanda Denhartog Domonique Camacho Jamie Hall Billy Campbell Ataya Slawikowski Anthony Hill Jonathan Corbin Sergio Rosa Daniela Nihiser Anthony Scartozzi Edward Berry Jr. Wade Roberts Arthur Stueber Jr. Mercedes Starks Lisa Ellis Bryant Hanson Victoria True Agustin Montes Brian Robertson Latrice Carter Cyrus Jefferson Alexis Dwyer Dontae Lawrence Tad Strick Lanell Riley Jr. Derek Zanfei Christopher Valiunas Scott Hopper Jeremy Velez-Sanchez Tyler Smith Koreena Henry Ira Hibbler Jr. Kayla Thomas Kirk McGuire Zachary Marciniak Trevion Brown Gertrude Obanner Victor Jaime Christopher Brooks Raymond Mitchell Cesar Torres Jasmine Roland Carter Ford Christopher Johnson Ryan Beechy Gerardo Mata August Tarka Joshua Vardaman-Baker Marcus Johnson Scott Savage Shane Sewell Shaqueena Moore Todd Lenoir Kevin Byrd Robert Anderson Timothy Kumstar Nathan Workman Jared Herron Joseph Smith Richard Cassasola