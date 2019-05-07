HEBRON — Jamie Uzelac is the Democratic nominee for Hebron clerk-treasurer.
Uzelac trounced incumbent Alan Kirkpatrick.
Uzelac, 60, had served as Hebron's clerk-treasurer from 2004 to 2007. She said she also worked two years in the clerk's office and 10 years as the secretary in the town's public works department.
Kirkpatrick was appointed to the seat in May 2017.
There is currently no Republican candidate in the running for the clerk-treasurer's seat, though the party chairman has until June 30 to appoint one.
The general election is Nov. 5.