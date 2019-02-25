VALPARAISO — Mayor Jon Costas readily admits some of his constituents may not be happy with the city this summer.
"They are going to shake their fists at us all summer long," Costas said at a recent Board of Works meeting. He quickly added, by fall their sentiments will change.
Some 8 to 10 miles of the city's streets will be milled and paved this summer.
The board, last week, approved a contract with Reith-Riley Construction of Gary for nearly $2.4 million in paving.
Funding for that portion of the paving, which will include about 6 miles of city streets, is a combination of a $1 million state Community Crossings grant and the local match from the wheel tax and other revenue resources, said Nate McGinley, public works director.
Roads to be paved include Evans from Roosevelt to Sturdy; Sturdy from Evans to Glendale; Glendale from Sturdy to Silhavy; Silhavy from Baldwin to the roundabout; all of Country Club Road; Bullseye from Calumet to Campbell; Goodrich from Ransom to the city limits; McCord from Lind to Silhavy and Appletree Lane from Valparaiso to Linden.
McGinley said this is the second time Valparaiso has received $1 million through the grant program.
In addition, he said, the city will pave some 2 to 4 additional miles with funds from its internal budget. He estimated a total of up to $4 million will be spent on paving city streets in 2019.
McGinley said the roads will be milled to various depths before being repaved. The work is to begin after schools let out for the summer and completed by the time school resumes in August.