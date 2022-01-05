Valparaiso announces three warming centers

VALPARAISO — Three buildings in the city have been designated as warming sites for those in need when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing, city officials announced Wednesday.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19, warming centers encourage masks and social distancing," the city said.

The Valparaiso Family YMCA, at 1202 Cumberland Crossing, is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library, at 103 Jefferson St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Housing Opportunities Inc., at 2001 Calumet Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need special help during weather emergencies," the city said. "The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather."

To register for CARE, contact Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall at 219-462-2135.

