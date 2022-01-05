Valparaiso announces three warming centers

VALPARAISO — Three buildings in the city have been designated as warming sites for those in need when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing, city officials announced Wednesday.
"To reduce the risk of COVID-19, warming centers encourage masks and social distancing," the city said.
The Valparaiso Family YMCA, at 1202 Cumberland Crossing, is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library, at 103 Jefferson St., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Housing Opportunities Inc., at 2001 Calumet Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
"In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need special help during weather emergencies," the city said. "The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather."
To register for CARE, contact Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall at 219-462-2135.
1 of 24
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The Porter County sheriff's residence, built in 1860, now houses the Porter County Museum. That will change in a few months when the museum vacates that space to set up shop where Aster+Gray is now located. The museum will continue to occupy the 1871 jail, telling the story of what it was like when it housed prisoners.
The old Porter County Jail originally got its heat from a boiler at the Porter County Courthouse. It got cold at night in the jail when the courthouse was closed. After a courthouse boiler blew, the remaining boiler was installed at the 1871 jail, giving it a separate heating plant.
Aster+Gray is moving to a new location, freeing up space that will be occupied by the Porter County Museum when it moves out of the 1860 sheriff's residence across the street. When county officials found out the museum is moving, they decided to use the sheriff's residence for storage and office space for the Memorial Opera House next door.
The Porter County Jail, built in 1871 and first used for housing prisoners in 1872, is 150 years old. Next year, its history will be told by Porter County Museum staff.
1 of 24
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The Porter County sheriff's residence, built in 1860, now houses the Porter County Museum. That will change in a few months when the museum vacates that space to set up shop where Aster+Gray is now located. The museum will continue to occupy the 1871 jail, telling the story of what it was like when it housed prisoners.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Asa Kerr, collections manager at the Porter County Museum, stands outside the 1860 sheriff's residence and the 1871 jail built as an addition to the residence.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Porter County historian Kevin Pazour stands by a cellblock at the old Porter County Jail that wasn't part of the original design. That second floor was added in the 1940s during a major renovation.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Porter County historian Kevin Pazour stands in the doorway of a solitary confinement cell at the old Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, walks down a dark corridor once used by guards at the 1871 Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, holds a newspaper account of a student's design of the Porter County flag used today.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The walls and windows at the 1871 Porter County Jail could use some work.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
"Bloody" handprints date back to the 1970s, when the old Porter County Jail was used for a haunted house, Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour believes.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Bars block the windows at the old Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The old Porter County Jail was built to look like a fortress, but that doesn't mean it was escape-proof.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
This wall creates a courtyard at the old Porter County Jail. Porter County Museum staff believe the wall was built to make it harder for contraband to be hauled up to the windows.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Rumors of a tunnel for transporting prisoners from the old Porter County Jail persist, but no such tunnel has been found.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The 1871 Porter County Jail was deemed unsuitable and obsolete long before the 1973 jail at 157 Franklin St. was built. This newspaper is from Nov. 19, 1938.
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The old Porter County Jail originally got its heat from a boiler at the Porter County Courthouse. It got cold at night in the jail when the courthouse was closed. After a courthouse boiler blew, the remaining boiler was installed at the 1871 jail, giving it a separate heating plant.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Old newspapers, artwork and other materials are stored where prisoners once served time at the 1871 Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
A lock and chain hang from a cell door at the old Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
A broken window at the old Porter County Jail looks out onto Franklin Street in downtown Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Steps lead past basement windows at the 1860 sheriff's residence, offering evidence that the jail was built after the house to which it is attached.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
A birdhouse that looks like the 1860 sheriff's residence is mounted outside the old Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Aster+Gray is moving to a new location, freeing up space that will be occupied by the Porter County Museum when it moves out of the 1860 sheriff's residence across the street. When county officials found out the museum is moving, they decided to use the sheriff's residence for storage and office space for the Memorial Opera House next door.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour holds the key to a cellblock door at the old Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Cement blocks seal an underground passageway at the old Porter County Jail.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
The cornerstone to the 1871 Porter County Jail is illegible now, but the text was copied before it faded, so museum staff can say what it originally said.
Doug Ross, The Times
Old Porter County Jail turns 150
Porter County residents wanted to be on this side of the door with an elaborate lock, not inside the jail cell.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.