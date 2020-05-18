Valparaiso bus services back June 1; free with precautions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — City bus service to Chicago and the local South Shore trains is scheduled to be up and running again June 1, more than two months after being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Matt Murphy announced Monday morning.

The services, which will be free of charge through the end of June, are being phased back in slowly with changes that will allow riders to keep the social distancing called for to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, said Beth Shrader, director of planning and transit for the city of Valparaiso.

"We know that ridership will be low," she said.

The return of the bus service is part of a wider effort by the city and state to reawaken the economy that has been largely shut down the last couple of months by health concerns and a stay-at-home order from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The ChicaGo Dash, which is an express bus service from Valparaiso to downtown Chicago, will start up with two buses, which is less than half the number that were running each day before pandemic hit, Shrader said.

Ridership on each bus will be cut by half to 25 to allow commuters to keep a safe distance from one another, said Valparaiso Transit Manager Don Lorntzen.