VALPARAISO — New Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper wants to make it easier for township residents to seek financial assistance from his office.
But that's going to cost additional money, and Harper's concerned an agreement struck between his predecessor and the city's joint Park Board may limit his ability to reach additional township residents in need.
The township and city approved an interlocal agreement just over a year ago to provide park and recreational services for residents throughout the township.
A part of that agreement, Harper said, is the commitment by the township to earmark at least $750,000 from its rainy day fund to pay for land and improvements for a new park.
"I think the interlocal agreement is a great idea, and the joint park board is a great idea," Harper said, but the earmark in the agreement is some 80 percent of his rainy day budget.
Harper said he had planned to use some of those funds to expand office hours. Currently, his office is open only 20 hours per week across four weekday mornings. He said he's hoping to expand those hours to include two Saturdays a month and one evening a week by June.
Additionally, Harper said, the previous board realigned standards for an applicant's qualification for aid to be more closely aligned to the federal poverty lines. He said he has implemented those new standards.
"I'm concerned the commitment of the $750,000 could hamper the expansion," Harper said.
With those changes, Harper believes requests for assistance will increase by 50 percent in the next few years. The office assisted 900 people last year. The present assistance budget of $250,000 may not be sufficient to cover the potential increase in requests for aid, he said, adding he was initially planning on using rainy day funds to fill gaps.
Harper said he's spoken to the joint Park Board, made up of representatives from both the city and township, but a resolution hasn't been found.
John Seibert, Valparaiso parks director, said clauses in the agreement allow that number to be negotiated.
"I don't think it is all or nothing," Seibert said, adding they have not yet found a site to locate a new city/township park.
Seibert said the township and park board will meet and discuss the issue with the possibility of lowering the amount of money the township would contribute to the development of a new park.