VALPARAISO — Packing up City Hall and moving its contents and employees a couple miles away came off without a hitch this week.
Just like any other family, City Administrator Bill Oeding said, employees spent the last three weeks packing, purging and cleaning as they prepared to temporarily relocate to Hayes Leonard Elementary School, 653 Hayes Leonard Road.
"We just did it with 30 people instead of a family of four," Oeding said Tuesday.
The school will serve as temporary headquarters for several city departments, including the mayor's, clerk-treasurer's, building department, planning department, engineering and human resources offices for about the next 10 months as the Lincolnway building undergoes a renovation and expansion project.
Oeding said visitors to the temporary location should enter the east side of the building, through Door 5, which has been marked with a large sign. City offices, which also include a conference room, take up seven rooms on the east side of the building. In addition to locating offices inside the classrooms, public restrooms will be available.
The temporary offices will open to the public on Monday.
Larger meetings, such as City Council, Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, will be held in the school's gymnasium. Attendees should enter through Door 1 in the front of the building.
Oeding said the original plan had been to stay in the century-old building during the renovations and addition. However, that would have meant departments making several moves within the building as the project moved through City Hall. Workers also would have had to put up with noise, dust and other nuisances of construction for the next 10 months.
Portable restrooms were planned for the City Hall parking lot for both employee and visitor use.
"We thought there had to be a better way to serve the public," Oeding said, adding that's when the Valparaiso Community Schools stepped in and offered the city the use of the vacant building. "For the public, as confusing as this might be, taking care of daily business while going through construction would have been tough."
Oeding said the city is paying its share of the utility bills, and the city-used space is separated from the rest of the building by gates which pull across the hallways and lock.