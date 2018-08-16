Valparaiso expanding bike share program; adding stations, 10 bikes

VALPARAISO — Since the Valpo Velocity bike share program launched here 16 months ago, users have racked up more than 3,000 trips.
In response, the city's Park Department this week launched two new sites for potential riders to pick up or drop off a bike. The new stations are located by the Valparaiso YMCA on Cumberland Avenue and Foundation Meadows Park on Campbell Road.
John Seibert, parks director, said an additional 10 bikes are being added with the two new stations, bringing the total to 36 bikes and an accessible tricycle that rotates between the stations.
The program, powered by Zagster, has 664 active members, said Seibert, most of whom are Valparaiso University students.
"This time of year we are expecting another surge with the start of classes at VU," he said, adding they are anticipating an additional 2,000 trips by year's end.
The program was launched last year by the city's Redevelopment Commission, which turned over management to the Park Department. The city leases the bicycles from Zagster for $1,800 each and has sponsors to fund the program including Urschel Laboratories, which donated $35,000 to help launch the program. Valparaiso University and St. Mary Medical Center also are major sponsors of the program.
Seibert said between the sponsorships and fees, the program is self-supporting and not using any additional park funds.
The city has a three-year contract with Zagster, which will be evaluated next year, Seibert said.
The expansion is in line with the Zagster business model, he said. Initially, the majority of the bike stations were in the downtown or university area. The new stations are on the north side of the city.
That, Seibert said, allows more recreational usage for bicyclists to take advantage of the city's pathways.
Potential users can download an app on their smartphone or sign up via the website at bike.zagster.com/valpo/
There is an annual fee of $30, but that allows for two hours of use. The cost then is $2 per hour.
Seibert said Leo Frey, owner of Leo's Bike Shop, is contracted to maintain the bicycles.