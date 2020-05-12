Valparaiso lab offering COVID-19 tests with results in 72 minutes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — As the COVID-19 pandemic was just taking off in the United States a couple of months ago, local Great Lakes Labs President and CEO Michelle Volk decided to invest $250,000 in a state-of-the-art machine that can determine in just 72 minutes whether someone is carrying the potentially deadly virus.

While other, larger labs around the country swooped in and made bigger purchases of the equipment, Volk said Great Lakes Labs is the only one possessing the German-produced Qiagen analyzer in Indiana.

"We wanted to make sure we got it right out of the gate," she said.

In keeping the same momentum to put the equipment into use, Great Lakes Labs is offering testing to the public using this quick test or another that produces results in 24 hours, Volk said.

A doctor's order is not needed, nor does the person seeking the testing need to be showing symptoms, according to the lab.

All that is required is a call to Great Lakes Labs (219-464-8885) for a sample to be taken at a nearby site. Nasal swabs are still being used, but Volk said she has had success with a mouth swab and will know in about a week whether that less-invasive approach can be used.