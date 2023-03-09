A 300-home development set to be constructed south of Aberdeen is likely to be eligible for annexation by Valparaiso on terms similar to Aberdeen's proposed annexation.

The Indiana Senate could vote as soon as next week to approve House Bill 1418 and send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The House-endorsed legislation was unanimously recommended for final passage Thursday by the Senate Committee on Local Government after a presentation by its sponsors, Rep. Ed Soliday and Sen. Ed Charbonneau, both R-Valparaiso.

"Two Eds are better than one," Charbonneau quipped during the committee hearing.

The plan would permit the new development to become part of Valparaiso, even though it's 4½ miles outside the city's boundaries, by following a process established last year for noncontinuous Aberdeen to voluntarily join the city.

The process requires the new development's homeowners association to initiate an annexation by Valparaiso after a financial study and public hearings. That way, the residents know the financial impact of becoming part of Valparaiso and a majority has an opportunity to overrule the homeowners association and halt the annexation.

"It's basically the same language as the previous one," Soliday said. "They have to vote and request annexation from the city."

Soliday could not say how long the potential annexation process might take. He noted that Aberdeen is in the early stages nearly a year after winning state authorization to move forward in House Enrolled Act 1110 (2022).

Attorney Brian Burdick, speaking on behalf of Valparaiso, told the committee that city leaders support the voluntary annexation process for Aberdeen and the new development.

Soliday said the few homes between Aberdeen and the new development will not be compelled to join Valparaiso if Aberdeen and the new development choose to do so.

He also said Valparaiso plans to provide water utility services to the new development as it does in Aberdeen.

