VALPARAISO — Plans for the second phase of improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor here are moving forward.
The Board of Works on Tuesday approved the city signing off on the project, allowing the Indiana Department of Transportation to seek bids early next year.
Engineering director Adam McAlpine said the project to improve the intersection of U.S. 30 and Washington Street will likely be bid by INDOT in February.
The current cost estimate for construction plus construction engineering is $2.9 million, said McAlpine, adding the budget amount for the project is $4.6 million. He said the city intends to allocate the surplus amount toward other phases of U.S. 30 improvement projects.
Intersection improvements will include the closure of the existing grass median on U.S. 30 from Horse Prairie Avenue to 1,100 feet east of Ind. 2 using curb and gutter along with storm sewer; adding a second westbound lane on U.S. 30 to southbound Ind. 2, including a left turn lane and recovery lane on Ind. 2 and closure of the existing U.S. 30 median crossovers about 550 feet west of Ind. 2.
It also includes continuation of a shared-use path along the north side of U.S. 30 from 100 feet east of Horse Prairie Avenue to Washington Street, installation of a sidewalk along the west side of Ind. 2 from U.S.30 to the first driveway south of U.S. 30, sidewalks along both sides of Washington Street from U.S. 30 to South Street, pedestrian crosswalks on the north and west approaches to the intersection and a new traffic signal.
Decorative street lighting will be installed along U.S. 30 from Horse Prairie Avenue to 1,100 feet east of Ind. 2 and along Washington Street from U.S. 30 to the railroad overpass north of U.S.30, removal of the existing U.S. 30 median crossover and left turn lanes at the intersection of Linwood Avenue, conversion of the Linwood Avenue approaches to U.S. 30 to exclusive right-in and right-out movements to and from U.S. 30 and closure of the existing U.S. 30 median crossover west of Sturdy Road.
The improvements are funded through an agreement with INDOT, which provided the city nearly $23 million in state and federal grants for the project. In exchange, the city took control and management of a 5.6-mile stretch of Ind. 130, otherwise known as Lincolnway as it runs through the city's core.