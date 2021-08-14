Valparaiso prepares to annex 142 acres for new subdivision

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is preparing to annex 142 acres for a new subdivision on the city’s far west side.
Olthoff Homes’ Westwind subdivision would have around 240 homes on a four types of lots — estate, single-family, villas and paired villas.
The property is east of Tower Road and north of Vale Park Road. The two entrances would both be on Tower Road, attorney Todd Leeth told the City Council last week.
The council approved a fiscal plan for the subdivision that basically says the city will gain a bit more in property taxes from the completed subdivision than the cost of extending utilities and other city services.
“It’s a good investment for the city,” Leeth said, and allows the city to control development under its own standards rather than the county’s standards.
“We’re asking for suburban residential (zoning), which is actually one step higher than what your own city master plan calls for,” he said.
The subdivision would be the first to use the cluster home standard allowed under the unified development ordinance approved in 2013.
“This clustering really makes sense to protect a lot of those natural features,” including wetlands and woods, council President George Douglas said.
“This is a natural progression of the city,” he said.
Douglas hopes the subdivision will connect to the nearby Vale Park pathway.
Final approval of the annexation is expected at the council’s Aug. 23 meeting.
On the other side of the city, at the Uptown East mixed-use complex, the council voted 6-1 to approve a planned unit development that essentially locks in the development as it’s currently built. Councilman Robert Cotton voted against the ordinance.
Before the ordinance was adopted, the property was zoned two different ways, the result of the 2013 unified development ordinance put in place after the four mixed-use buildings were built, Leeth explained.
Cotton asked how the planned unit development zoning would affect other city entities.
Planning Director Beth Shrader said the Board of Zoning Appeals will retain jurisdiction.
The property has been a source of controversy regarding parking for residents. The four buildings were originally marketed for student housing, with commercial space on the first floor of the two buildings facing Lincolnway.
With declining enrollment at the university, the closure of the lawsuit and the opening of a new dorm and other nearby mixed-use buildings, the Uptown East occupancy rate has fallen.
Mayor Matt Murphy has championed a plan to turn two of the buildings into workforce housing to address a gap in affordable housing identified by a major housing study done on the city’s behalf.
Valparaiso University has sued the city over the parking issue, saying there aren’t enough legal parking spaces in the area for residents and that tenants are likely to park illegally on VU property. The university has appealed the local court judge’s ruling in favor of the city.