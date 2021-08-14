Valparaiso prepares to annex 142 acres for new subdivision

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso is preparing to annex 142 acres for a new subdivision on the city’s far west side.

Olthoff Homes’ Westwind subdivision would have around 240 homes on a four types of lots — estate, single-family, villas and paired villas.

The property is east of Tower Road and north of Vale Park Road. The two entrances would both be on Tower Road, attorney Todd Leeth told the City Council last week.

The council approved a fiscal plan for the subdivision that basically says the city will gain a bit more in property taxes from the completed subdivision than the cost of extending utilities and other city services.

“It’s a good investment for the city,” Leeth said, and allows the city to control development under its own standards rather than the county’s standards.

“We’re asking for suburban residential (zoning), which is actually one step higher than what your own city master plan calls for,” he said.

The subdivision would be the first to use the cluster home standard allowed under the unified development ordinance approved in 2013.