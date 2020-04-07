You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso program offers way to donate meals to health care workers
Valparaiso program offers way to donate meals to health care workers

VALPARAISO  — Local residents now have a way of saying thanks to local health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feed the Frontline NWI is a new service that allows the public and businesses the opportunity to purchase meals from local restaurants to be delivered to health care workers across the Region, according to the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is promoting the program along with Delivery.com.

Meals are currently planned for Porter Regional Hospital near Valparaiso, but could be expanded to include more health care workers in the future.

To participate, go to feedthefrontlinenwi.square.site/ and choose the date and number of meals to donate. Payments are handled online and Delivery.com will take care of the rest.

The list of restaurants available will change regularly. Restaurant owners interested in participating should contact Eric Berindei at Delivery.com at eberindei@delivery.com.

