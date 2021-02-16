 Skip to main content
Valparaiso senator honored as 'Legislator of the Year'
Valparaiso senator honored as 'Legislator of the Year'

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has been named “Legislator of the Year” by the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers.

State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, was recognized for his efforts to expand telehealth services in Indiana through Senate Bill 3, which would increase the availability and reliability of remote appointments and diagnoses for Hoosiers, including mental health services.

The 14-year senator last year also helped win approval for House Enrolled Act 1092 that made additional mental health and substance abuse treatment services available through Indiana Medicaid.

“The medical needs of Hoosiers have always been a focus of mine, especially now in light of the COVID-19 pandemic," Charbonneau said.

"With the help of the Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, I will continue to strive for ease of availability and transparency for mental health and addiction recovery for all Hoosiers through persistent, incremental progress.”

The Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers provides public policy advocacy, member services and education, and community relations to 24 community-based mental health providers across the state, including Edgewater Health in Gary, the Regional Mental Health Center in Merrillville, Porter-Starke Services in Valparaiso, and the Swanson Center in Michigan City.

