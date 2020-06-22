Valparaiso teams up with Family Express to celebrate Independence Day

VALPARAISO — The city of Valparaiso announced Monday it is partnering with Family Express to host this year's Fourth of July Freedom Celebration.
This year's celebration will be modified and outdoor events will be expanded to several locations to provide the opportunity for participants to practice social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Family Express is an ideal partner for this community event," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.
"Not only are they a supportive community-minded company, but they’ve been providing valuable industry leadership in hygiene and safety throughout the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "We’re pleased to have their support in guiding safety and supporting our celebration for the Fourth."
The choice of several locations and events throughout the day will allow participants to decide how and where they will celebrate, according to the city's announcement.
"Venues will have hand sanitizer and hand wash stations available, as well as masks and abundant portable restrooms," the city said.
In a further attempt to enhance safety, attendance at the fireworks and downtown concert events are being restricted with the use of a limited number of free tickets "so safe, social distancing may be maintained," according to the city.
"When ticket limits have been reached, ticket distribution will be closed," the city said. "However, the fireworks will also be visible beyond the ticketed area as well as live streamed for universal viewing."
The announcement comes as many communities around the Region have canceled their Independence Day festivities and others have postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Valparaiso's daylong celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Fourth of July Blast 5K and 2K Run/Walk, the city said. Participants will be staggered at the starting line to allow opportunity for social distancing. Sign-up details are available at ValpoParks.org.
The Lift Up Valpo Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Valparaiso High School and head south on Campbell Street to Lincolnway where it will go east and end at Morgan Boulevard. The parade will feature local businesses, first responders and others, and will be contained to vehicles and involve no one-on-one contacts.
The Valparaiso Market will go on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza and will feature local farmers and artisans, according to the city.
A free concert, hosted by Valparaiso Events, is scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza and will feature music by the Crawpuppies, the city said. Limited free tickets will be available starting at noon Thursday with details at ValparaisoEvents.com.
A free fireworks show (tickets required) will begin at 9 p.m. at Urschel Field hosted by Valpo Parks, according to the city. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and there will be no food or musical entertainment on site.
A limited number of free tickets will be available and restricted to those who live within the city limits of Valparaiso. The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at 63 Lafayette St. Proof of city residency will be required and there will be a six-ticket limit per address.
The fireworks show will also be live streamed and the link will be available on the city’s Facebook page at Valparaiso Now.
A rain date for the fireworks show is July 5 and there are no alternative dates for the other events.
