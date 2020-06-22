Valparaiso teams up with Family Express to celebrate Independence Day

"When ticket limits have been reached, ticket distribution will be closed," the city said. "However, the fireworks will also be visible beyond the ticketed area as well as live streamed for universal viewing."

The announcement comes as many communities around the Region have canceled their Independence Day festivities and others have postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Valparaiso's daylong celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Fourth of July Blast 5K and 2K Run/Walk, the city said. Participants will be staggered at the starting line to allow opportunity for social distancing. Sign-up details are available at ValpoParks.org.

The Lift Up Valpo Parade will step off at 10 a.m. at Valparaiso High School and head south on Campbell Street to Lincolnway where it will go east and end at Morgan Boulevard. The parade will feature local businesses, first responders and others, and will be contained to vehicles and involve no one-on-one contacts.

The Valparaiso Market will go on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza and will feature local farmers and artisans, according to the city.