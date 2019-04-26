VALPARAISO — Consultants from as far as Philadelphia and Minnesota are vying to take part in a study to look at the city's housing stock.
Valparaiso Planning Director Tyler Kent opened requests for proposals from seven consulting firms Friday morning at the Board of Works meeting. Each presented a lengthy written proposal to prepare a residential housing market analysis for the city.
The seven firms were SBFriedman of Chicago; Teska Group of Evanston, Illinois; Thomas P. Miller of Indianapolis; Maxfield Research of Grand Valley, Minnesota; Ninigret Partners of Providence, Rhode Island; Ratio of Indianapolis; and Urban Partners of Philadelphia.
Kent said the chosen firm will conduct a data-driven analysis of the city's current housing stock.
It will look at what housing is available in the city and what is lacking. The information will be used to work with developers interested in residential construction in the city.
"Housing has changed a lot over the last decade, and we want to make sure we are planning correctly for housing in the future," Kent said.
The latest study related to housing in the city came on the heels of a group of residents and several local church leaders resurrecting the concern over what they see as a lack of affordable housing last year. Mayor Jon Costas agreed to hire a consultant to analyze the housing market.
The debate over affordable housing isn't new in Valparaiso.
Housing needs have been addressed by three separate efforts over the past few years, lastly with an Altogether Valpo subcommittee report on housing in 2016. Affordable housing advocates were critical of the city last year for not moving forward with any plans to ease the affordable housing situation.
Kent said he would have a recommendation on a firm at the board's May 24 meeting. The study should be completed by year's end.