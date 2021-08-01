Valpo adopts Uptown parking ordinance

“We drive by there frequently,” Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1st, said. “There are always cars parked there, and they are not residents parked there.”

Planning Director Beth Shrader said the Board of Works can modify the parking maps as needed under the terms of the ordinance. “Although we think the current map makes sense, students aren’t here yet,” she added.

The council considered on first reading an ordinance for that property that would turn it into a planned unit development. Among other provisions, that ordinance would lock in the requirement for 319 parking spaces, attorney Todd Leeth said.

The Uptown apartments were initially planned to serve Valparaiso University students, with VU arranging a master lease, Leeth said. Then Beacon Hall and the University Promenade complex were built. The new housing options for students, combined with declining enrollment at VU and the closure of the law school, “forced some tough business decisions by my client,” he said.

In his State of the City Address, Mayor Matt Murphy said the city would push for affordable housing for the city’s workforce, which had been identified as a need in the city’s comprehensive housing study.