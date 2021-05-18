Valpo bridge over Ind. 49 closed for 2 weeks, state says

VALPARAISO — The Vale Park Road bridge over Ind. 49 will be closed to traffic for two weeks beginning Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The bridge is closed to allow for construction work, the state says.
Traffic flow on Ind. 49 will not be impacted by this construction project.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
