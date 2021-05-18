 Skip to main content
Valpo bridge over Ind. 49 closed for 2 weeks, state says
Valpo bridge over Ind. 49 closed for 2 weeks, state says

The Vale Park Road bridge over Ind. 49 will be closed to traffic for two weeks beginning Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

VALPARAISO — The Vale Park Road bridge over Ind. 49 will be closed to traffic for two weeks beginning Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The bridge is closed to allow for construction work, the state says.

Traffic flow on Ind. 49 will not be impacted by this construction project.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

