Valpo building eligible for facade grants

VALPARAISO — A building across from City Hall could get up to $50,000 in grants from the city for a face-lift on the front and rear of the building.

DAM Fine Properties unveiled its proposal at last week’s Plan Commission meeting.

The building will house Le Bon, a new French restaurant which was granted a liquor license by the City Council in April.

Michael. Bonczyk of DAM Fine Properties said the 179 Lincolnway building has a “pretty old façade. This will be completely new, top to bottom.”

The $70,000 project includes a rear entrance for easier access to Central Park, he said. Outdoor dining will be permitted behind the building, at the park.

Tom Krueger of K2 Construction said the façade proposal includes a PVC project for less maintenance. It’s currently a brick façade in front and concrete block in back. Bricks would be added in back as part of the beautification, he said.

Planning Director Beth Shrader said because the rear of the building is being upgraded, too, DAM Fine Properties is eligible for two separate façade improvement grants of up to $25,000. Those grants are at the discretion of the City Council, following competition of the necessary application paperwork.

