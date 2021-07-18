 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo building eligible for facade grants
urgent

Valpo building eligible for facade grants

  • Updated
Valparaiso city hall stock (copy)

Valparaiso City Hall is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — A building across from City Hall could get up to $50,000 in grants from the city for a face-lift on the front and rear of the building.

DAM Fine Properties unveiled its proposal at last week’s Plan Commission meeting.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The building will house Le Bon, a new French restaurant which was granted a liquor license by the City Council in April.

Michael. Bonczyk of DAM Fine Properties said the 179 Lincolnway building has a “pretty old façade. This will be completely new, top to bottom.”

The $70,000 project includes a rear entrance for easier access to Central Park, he said. Outdoor dining will be permitted behind the building, at the park.

Tom Krueger of K2 Construction said the façade proposal includes a PVC project for less maintenance. It’s currently a brick façade in front and concrete block in back. Bricks would be added in back as part of the beautification, he said.

Planning Director Beth Shrader said because the rear of the building is being upgraded, too, DAM Fine Properties is eligible for two separate façade improvement grants of up to $25,000. Those grants are at the discretion of the City Council, following competition of the necessary application paperwork.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Valpo spending millions on roadwork
Local News

Valpo spending millions on roadwork

  • Updated

The city plans to spend millions of dollars on paving roads and alleys and building sidewalks this year to make navigating the city easier, City Engineer Michael Jabo said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts