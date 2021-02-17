Valpo can sit on housing data, but may want to rethink that move, public access counselor says

"I am pleased by the final assessment from our State Public Access Counselor and optimistic that the Mayor will yield to this strong recommendation in support of my request for taxpayer-funded, raw-data, based on my inter-agency position as a duly elected member of city council," Cotton said.

Murphy said Wednesday he was pleased the access counselor confirmed he "is following the proper legal process of first allowing our consultant the opportunity to complete the Housing Study before releasing it publicly.

He anticipates receiving the study from the consultant by March 1, at which time it will be shared first with the city council and then the public.

"I do appreciate the Public Access Counselor's comments about the importance of the Mayor and City Council working together," Murphy said. "That has been a hallmark of Valparaiso for decades and it continues today."

Cotton, who is serving his second term on the City Council, has said, "While I don't object to the apparent executive desire to use the data for development of their vision or plan, I strenuously object to City Council members being excluded from having equal access to the raw unadulterated data. Data for which constituent taxpayers have already paid nearly $50,000."