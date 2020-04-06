You are the owner of this article.
Valpo chamber offering online job board amid coronavirus outbreak
VALPARAISO — The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce has set up an online site to bring employers and potential employees together as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with the local job market.

Employers from across Northwest Indiana are invited to provide details of job openings, which the chamber will then place on an updated section of its website entitled "current job openings," said President Rex Richards.

"In these difficult times we want to be as helpful to as many people as possible," he said.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy urged area employers to take advantage of the online job posting during his weekly teleconference call Monday morning with chamber members.

While restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses have had to close or scale back as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, there are businesses operating and in need to employees, Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp said.

Richards agreed, pointing out that a local grocery store was advertising on site for people to stock the shelves.

Lyp said the Valparaiso city website has a COVID-19 response section that will include a link to the chamber job board.

The only job opening posted as of early Monday afternoon was for sewing machine operators at Tradewinds Services in Merrillville.

The job section of the chamber website is not new, but it was enhanced over the weekend to accompany the new postings, Richards said.

Area employers are encouraged to send details of their job openings to info@valpochamber.org, he said.

The chamber website also has COVID-19 information aimed at helping local businesses, Richards said.

Concerned about COVID-19?

