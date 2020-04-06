Valpo chamber offering online job board amid coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce has set up an online site to bring employers and potential employees together as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with the local job market.

Employers from across Northwest Indiana are invited to provide details of job openings, which the chamber will then place on an updated section of its website entitled "current job openings," said President Rex Richards.

"In these difficult times we want to be as helpful to as many people as possible," he said.

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy urged area employers to take advantage of the online job posting during his weekly teleconference call Monday morning with chamber members.

While restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses have had to close or scale back as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, there are businesses operating and in need to employees, Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp said.

Richards agreed, pointing out that a local grocery store was advertising on site for people to stock the shelves.