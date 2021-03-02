Valpo could get downtown parking garage

But relative to other communities in the Region, Valparaiso is doing well. Only Crown Point has better numbers when compared with LaPorte, Portage, Michigan City and Merrillville. Gary, Hammond and East Chicago were excluded from the study.

“In terms of what our community is providing, it’s night and day,” Murphy said.

Population grows 1% a year

Valparaiso’s population has grown 1% a year and is expected to reach about 40,000 by 2030, she said. “We are growing, which is kind of rare in Indiana,” Shrader said.

The increase in the number of senior citizens means additional housing will be required to meet their needs.

Senior citizens and young people often want the same qualities in a home, she said. “They want it to be walkable, they want places that have a lot of amenities, and they don’t want a lot of maintenance.”

Nearly 40% of the city’s housing stock was built prior to 1970, an indication that homes will need upgrades soon, Shrader said.