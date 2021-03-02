 Skip to main content
Valpo could get downtown parking garage
urgent

Valpo could get downtown parking garage

Valparaiso City Hall is shown.

Valparaiso City Hall is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — A downtown parking garage could be in the city’s future as officials work to encourage development of additional housing in the city.

A residential market analysis done for the city by Urban Partners has resulted in four key strategies to promote a balanced housing market for the next 10 years:

• Encourage more population density downtown.

• Support improvements in older owner-occupied homes.

• Encourage development of a variety of senior housing units.

• Promote a balanced housing market with additional housing at various price points.

With greater population density downtown, “we’ll probably have to have a parking structure,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. He praised county officials who incorporated a parking garage when the Porter County Administration Building was built. “Imagine if they hadn’t put in that parking garage, he said.

The new Vale View mixed-use building that opened on south Franklin Street last year includes underground parking, too, at the city’s encouragement.

Several new housing developments have sprung up downtown in recent years. Calkins Hill, where the old White House restaurant once stood, is under construction now. Being within walking distance of downtown, with its restaurants and Central Park, is a selling point for those denser housing developments.

Addressing parking downtown is part of making sure other residents don’t suffer from the influx of residents downtown.

“We want to make sure we’re not decreasing the quality of life for the people downtown,” Planning Director Beth Shrader said.

The study arose from a yearslong discussion about the need for affordable housing.

Altogether Valpo, the program put together by former Mayor Jon Costas, issued two reports on the housing situation because “a bifurcation of viewpoints,” Murphy said. That’s why Costas then saw the need for a consultant to study the issue and issued a request for proposals in 2019.

The Urban Partners study offers an extensive array of facts to analyze.

Stats indicate demand for apartments

Valparaiso’s apartment complexes have a vacancy rate of 25%, an indication of the demand for that housing, Shrader said.

A key indicator of affordability is the housing cost burden. Residents who pay more than 30% of their income on housing are considered cost-burdened; more than 50% means extremely burdened.

For very-low-income Valparaiso renters — that’s under $32,000 for a family of four — 73.2% are cost-burdened and 47.6% extremely burdened, the study said.

But relative to other communities in the Region, Valparaiso is doing well. Only Crown Point has better numbers when compared with LaPorte, Portage, Michigan City and Merrillville. Gary, Hammond and East Chicago were excluded from the study.

“In terms of what our community is providing, it’s night and day,” Murphy said.

Population grows 1% a year

Valparaiso’s population has grown 1% a year and is expected to reach about 40,000 by 2030, she said. “We are growing, which is kind of rare in Indiana,” Shrader said.

The increase in the number of senior citizens means additional housing will be required to meet their needs.

Senior citizens and young people often want the same qualities in a home, she said. “They want it to be walkable, they want places that have a lot of amenities, and they don’t want a lot of maintenance.”

Nearly 40% of the city’s housing stock was built prior to 1970, an indication that homes will need upgrades soon, Shrader said.

For older residents who want to remain in their current homes, especially older homes, the city last year launched Home Team Valpo, a new nonprofit organization created to assist qualifying homeowners with maintenance of their homes. A fall cleanup event last year helped a number of homeowners in the city. Murphy hopes the program will expand.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail 

Surprising statistics

The housing study from Urban Partners found some statistics that might surprise residents.

• Senior citizens – 65 and older – account for 17.2% of the population, with 5,662 residents. That’s a 47% increase between 2010 and 2018.

• Young adults, 18-24, are 14.7 % of the population, but that dropped 7% between 2010 and 2018. The consultants believe declining enrollment at Valparaiso University is responsible for the change.

• Among Valparaiso University students, 60% live off campus.

• The city had 26,176 jobs in 2018, compared to 23,945 in 2002. Fluctuations in the totals between those dates reflect the department of Porter Hospital, now Northwest Health Porter, leaving the city for its current site at U.S. 6 and Ind. 49 and Urschel Laboratories leaving for a site in Chesterton.

• Nearly 14% of Valparaiso residents with jobs traveled more than 50 miles to work in 2018, an increase from 8.3% in 2002. The 44.5% increase includes Valparaiso residents commuting to Chicago.

