VALPARAISO — For the first time in many years, both major parties have a full slate of candidates vying for the seven council seats with a Green Party candidate thrown in for good measure.
An influx of first-time candidates assures major changes on the council. Jobs, infrastructure improvements and safety are among the concerns most often mentioned. Here’s what the 15 candidates had to say were most important to them, starting with:
Council at-large
Lawyer Todd Etzler, a Democrat, is 53 and a native of Valparaiso. He and his fiancee Danielle have five daughters, ages 17 to 27. His goals include building the community by providing a broad spectrum of options for families. He would encourage responsible growth and reasonable development standards that result in job retention and creation. The city must also provide attractive and affordable housing, parks and cultural amenities needed to grow the community, he said.
Etzler said he would work to “continually increase the opportunities to not just get jobs but to start and build careers in Valparaiso.” These opportunities must not only reach out to college graduates but those in the vocational and technical fields. The city also needs to develop local businesses and attract new ones.
Fellow Democrat Liz Wuerffel, 41, is an associate professor of digital media art at Valparaiso University. Wuerffel said she also would like to see what role the council can plan in keeping graduating students in the city.
“I hear more and more from people who have decided to move to make ends meet,” she said. “Housing in particular is becoming expensive. I’m not opposed to high-end, luxury housing, but I don’t think it should be tax subsidized.”
Wuerffel said it is tough for those on modest incomes, including those in public service, to afford a home in the city. Also, while the city has moved in a good direction over the past decade, some parts of the city need infrastructure work, such as sidewalks repaired and handicapped ramps installed and upgrading the older parks.
On the Republican side of the ballot is Evan Costas, 32, restaurant owner, who, like all four at-large candidates, is seeking elected office for the first time. He’s married, and he and his wife Stina have a 2-year-old son. Costas said he’s running because he wants to see the city continue to grow responsibly, and he would use the skills he’s learned in business to promote a positive culture “through listening, collaborating and working together.
“I am an advocate of small government,” he said, adding he wants to “continue to rebuild our infrastructure, focus on safety, improve and expand our parks, collaborate with department heads and help empower our schools."
Republican George Douglas, 51, is now the Fifth District councilman, a job he was appointed to two years ago. Married for 27 years, he and his wife Julie have three children. He is the senior vice president of Indiana Beverage in Valparaiso and said he would focus on infrastructure improvements and finding high-paying jobs for city residents.
“There’s been a lot of focus the last 16 years on the downtown and revitalizing certain areas of the city,” Douglas said. “Now it’s time to go back to the neighborhoods by repaving the streets, installing sidewalks and expanding the pathways.”
As the city’s first economic development director under former Mayor David Butterfield, he learned the skills needed to find businesses and help them grow by creating a quality place where businesses want to be.
District 1
Diana Reed, Democrat, is seeking her second term as district councilwoman. A computer technology teacher for Union Township Schools, Reed, 56, moved to Valparaiso 35 years ago when she married Paul Reed. The couple has two children, and Diana also serves on the board of the Fire Territory and the board of the Indiana State Teachers Association.
She said the district is diverse but has an aging infrastructure with roads and sidewalks that need repair.
“We need to strive to address the needs of our community to ensure standards of a quality of life are adhered to,” Reed said. “This can be accomplished in part by increasing community awareness of codes, ordinances and resources currently in place."
Republican Holly Howe, 52, is seeking her first full term after being appointed to an at-large council vacancy in June. A lifelong city resident, she is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in business management. Howe and her husband Ed, a former councilman himself, have three children.
If elected, Howe would like to increase the city’s Rainy Day Fund and continue to prioritize funding for streets, sidewalks, curbs and alleys, especially in the mature, downtown neighborhoods. She would also ensure that police have the best tools and training available.
“I would like to see our city continue to balance the current needs of our residents with the growth of a desirable place to live,” Howe said.
Running under the Green Party banner is Susan Brown, a retired journalist, who is seeking her first elected office. A mother of two, Brown said she would “strive to add a greater concern for the environment and an awareness of the growing climate crisis into the economic development decisions” of the council.
Brown said she is concerned about the growth of housing that is not affordable to many city residents and that the city needs to increase the wage base and recruit companies with fair wages, benefits and working conditions. She also would support a transition to an elected school board.
District 2
Seeking his second term on the council is Democrat Bob Cotton, who currently works as an equity participant with a few entrepreneurial groups and as a substitute teacher in the Valparaiso schools. He and his wife Juanita have been married 40 years and raised three children. He is seeking reelection on two fundamental principles based on every voice counts.
“Elected officials have a responsibility to be accessible in addition to promoting accessibility and listen to all constituents regardless of political affiliation, financial status or address,” Cotton said.
His priorities include investing in older neighborhood parks, drainage and sidewalks and protecting them from too much development. He also favors investing in green technologies that bring good-paying careers.
Running against Cotton is Republican Tom Krueger, 43, a general contractor and owner of K2 Construction in the city. He and his wife Nicole have three children, and this is his first try for office. His goal, if elected, is to bring quality jobs and to work collaboratively to find solutions to any problems that come up.
“We’ve got a thriving downtown, but there is more to the city than the downtown. We need to get good jobs to keep people here,” Krueger said.
Krueger said he grew up in South Holland and never saw as much philanthropy as he found in Valparaiso.
“In a time of polarization, Mayor (Jon) Costas has united just about everybody,” he said.
District 3
Drew Wenger, 30, is chairman of the Valparaiso Democratic Committee and is running for election for the first time. A Valparaiso native, Wenger said he would like to address the long-neglected needs of some neighborhoods and demand a fair deal for the unique small business community.
Wenger said he would create a long-term housing strategy to adequately supply the tremendous growth the city is experiencing, as well as deal with “the existing unsustainable financial scheme that siphons away capital funds from our roads and schools.”
“I would expand the strict attention from just the downtown into our older neighborhoods that have not seen much city funding for many years, use state-city matching grants to repair sidewalks and connect neighborhoods and have a priority list for improvements that allows citizens to more easily make requests or appeals to alter the list,” Wenger said.
The Republican candidate is Casey Schmidt, 49, who also is running for the first time. A graduate of Valparaiso High School and Valparaiso University, Schmidt is the owner of Associated Contractors Inc., and he and his wife Trisha have three children.
During his campaigning, Schmidt has found the main issues of his constituents include keeping the city safe and clean and maintaining the standard of living; promoting business and economic development; getting sidewalks and paving the streets; supporting the schools and youth development; and continuing Costas’s “creatively frugal” fiscal policies.
District 4
Another pair of political neophytes vie in District 4 where Angela Crossin is the Democratic candidate. A lawyer, Crossin, 48, is currently a precinct committeewoman, and she and her husband Brad have three sons. Her platform calls for the government to provide clear and concise communication and to increase senior and intergenerational programs.
“Citizens need to feel a connection to their city and that information is readily accessible,” Crossin said. “I want to bring the citizens to the city and the city to the citizens by keeping the campaign conversations going. We need to make sure our citizens feel they have a voice and that being civically engaged is readily attainable.”
On her second point, she said, “Part of my legal practice focuses on elders. I think we can add services at the city level that will enhance the lives of our seniors."
Republican Jack Pupillo, 29, describes himself as a “transplanted Valparaiso lifer.” A “welder turned salesman,” Pupillo works out of his home as a material handling and manufacturing equipment salesman. He and his wife Carly are expecting their first child in April. His goal, if elected, is to continue the vision of Mayor Jon Costas.
“Conservative leadership, fiscal responsibility and smart governance has made Valpo a truly exceptional city where people want to invest and live,” he said. “I believe the main issues are infrastructure, public safety, combating the opioid crisis, developing local business and jobs and housing availability.”
He plans to work with local, state and federal representatives to obtain grants for improving parks, roads, pathways and major infrastructure needs.
District 5
First-time candidate, Democrat Gilles Charriere, is 58 and a captain for a major airline. He came to the U.S. from Dijon, France, 31 years ago and has lived in Valparaiso for 19 years. He is a state delegate for the Democrats and a precinct committeeman and said becoming a U.S. citizen fueled his desire to be civically engaged to give back to his adopted country. He is a father of two.
“I want to represent our citizens ahead of all other interests,” Charriere said. “I believe Valparaiso is in a unique position to become a leader as a clean, sustainable city. I will propose creation of a sustainability board to advise the council, as well as research ways to reduce greenhouse gases while, in most cases, saving taxpayers money.
Republican Peter Anderson, also a first time candidate, and his wife Stephanie have two sons and are the owners of Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria and Region On Tap in Crown Point. Anderson said he is running because he shares the view that the city is heading in the right direction.
“I want to be part of the team that maintains the positive momentum,” Anderson said. “I support building on the city’s positive momentum by working with any number of tools we have to continue attracting high-paying jobs. Investing in our city’s infrastructure, particularly in our neighborhoods, like roads and sidewalks to keep us connected, is vital."